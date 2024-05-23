Federal Research Fellowships Available: STI/HIV & Epidemiology/SDOH

Summary: OIDP is currently accepting applications for two fellowship opportunities to focus on STIs, HIV research, AHEAD, and social determinants of health.

The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) is now accepting applications for two HIV policy research fellowships.

We are accepting applications through July 5, 2024. However, we will review applications starting the week of June 10 and encourage early submission with a possible start date in July.

Supporting Critical National HIV/STI Policy

These research fellowships will contribute to helping support one of the most critical HIV programs in the country, the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) initiative, in conjunction with the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) and other key HIV-related programs and policies.

The research will also allow an individual to assess how these programs and policies work across the syndemic of multiple inter-related health conditions (e.g., hepatitis, HIV and other STIs, substance use, mental health, etc.) to assess their root causes. This syndemic approach is critical to these fellowships.

Additionally, the selected individuals’ research will contribute to the implementation and assessment of national strategies for HIV vaccines, viral hepatitis, and STIs through work with senior federal HIV program staff, community members, and others.

More About the Fellowships

For these two-year, full-time fellowship opportunities, OIDP seeks an individual who is pursuing or has received a master's or doctoral degree in one of the relevant fields within the past five years. The fellow will receive a monthly stipend commensurate with educational level and experience. The location for this position is negotiable.

Under the guidance of a mentor, both fellowships will provide valuable learning and experience benefits, including:

Documenting programmatic public health-related program outcomes that will be used to inform multimillion dollar fiscal investments and national policy/guidance.

Attending high-level policy meetings to gather information and expand public health policy development knowledge.

Gaining exposure to policy-related events and learning opportunities.

Publishing evaluation results on HIV.gov.

Giving or supporting presentations on findings at annual conferences.

Epidemiology and SDOH Research Fellowship

Specifically, this fellowship is for an epidemiologist or an individual who has studied or has experience with epidemiology, surveillance, and analyzing data. The individual will also use the epidemiological data displayed in the AHEAD dashboard to research ways to improve how information on SDOH is presented. The mentor for this opportunity is Catarina Kim (Catarina.Kim@hhs.gov), AHEAD Coordinator for OIDP. If you have questions about the nature of the research, please contact the mentor.

STI/HIV Research Fellowship

In this role, the fellow will join a dynamic team leading HIV, STI, and other infectious disease policy development and play a multifaceted role, leveraging their expertise to contribute significantly to OIDP's objectives. The mentor for this opportunity is LCDR Neelam Gazarian, PharmD, MS, AAHIVP (Neelam.Gazarian@hhs.gov), Senior Policy Analyst for OIDP. If you have questions about the nature of the research, please contact the mentor.

Please consider applying or encourage colleagues interested in policy and research to apply. The fellowships are offered through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE), and its Zintellect application portal can be found hereExit Disclaimer. If you have additional questions about the application process, email HHSrpp@orau.org and include the reference codes HHS-OASH-2024-0076 for the Epidemiology and SDOH Research Fellowship and HHS-OASH-2024-0080 for the HIV and STI Research Fellowship.

OIDP

OIDP’s mission is to provide strategic leadership and management, while encouraging collaboration, coordination, and innovation among federal agencies and stakeholders to reduce the burden of infectious diseases.

