Allegiance Flag Supply expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Allegiance Flag Supply, a producer of American flags, today announced the expansion of its Charleston County operations. The company’s $6.3 million investment will create 84 new jobs.

Founded in Charleston in 2018, Allegiance Flag Supply produces high-quality, hand-sewn flags using locally sourced materials. The company makes over 1,000 American flags each day and distributes to customers in all 50 states.

Allegiance Flag Supply recently expanded into a new 24,000-square-foot building located at 7600 Southrail Road in North Charleston. The facility will house all of the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Allegiance Flag Supply team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are beyond excited about this new expansion. Charleston County has been our home and with this new chapter for Allegiance, we’re hopeful that it will continue to be for a long time. We’ve still got a lot of growth to go and we’re hopeful the positive benefits of that growth will continue to reverberate loudly across the community.” -Allegiance Flag Supply Co-Founder Wes Lyon

“It is always gratifying to see homegrown companies find success in our state. We congratulate Allegiance Flag Supply on this expansion in Charleston County and look forward to the impact this investment and the 84 jobs it creates will have in the local community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is proud to be the home of a company that manufactures America’s symbol of freedom. We are thrilled Allegiance Flag Supply decided to expand and further grow its presence in our state. This announcement is yet another win for Charleston County’s diverse economy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Allegiance Flag Supply’s investment is stitching together an even brighter future for Charleston County. Their commitment to American-made products strengthens the fabric of our community.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS