Generation180 Launches Climate Cultura Fellowship to Equip Latinx Creatives as Clean Energy Ambassadors
New program piloted in Georgia empowers local comedians and artists to share clean energy success stories and mobilize Latinx voters.
Latinx creatives are a particularly untapped resource to mobilize their community to take action.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation180 today announced the eight winners of its Climate Cultura fellowship, a new program that trains Latinx creatives as clean energy ambassadors to create fresh content, share local success stories, and inspire action.
— Esteban Gast, Gen180's Comedian-in-Residence
Fellows will create new digital content to educate Georgia residents about clean energy progress and urge them to Get Out The Vote (GOTV) in the November election. Their content will cover clean energy topics such as electric vehicles, heat pumps, solar energy, and the benefits of clean energy policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Latinx communities are a key constituency that want climate action, and Latinx creatives are uniquely positioned to get people’s attention and share inspiring stories of hope. All communities deserve to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy transition, and this unique group of creatives is poised to help spread the word,” said Wendy Philleo, Executive Director of Generation180, a national clean energy nonprofit.
The creative professionals chosen include a diverse mix of social influencers, comedians, artists, and writers based in Georgia, which has a thriving community of Latin American creatives and where Generation180 has a campaign working to popularize clean energy solutions. This cohort is made up of eight creative professionals:
Lisandra Vazquez, Comedian and Creative Director
Lisette Correa, Digital Creator and Storyteller
Dhayana Alejandrina, Poet and Writer
Luz Lituma, Digital Creator and Founder of LatinX Hikers
Angelo Guevara-Malave, Filmmaker and Producer
Samantha Ramirez-Herrera, Filmmaker and Activist
Maite Bates, Digital Creator
Erik Francisco Medina, Writer and Filmmaker
Fellows will participate in a two-day training to learn from expert speakers on climate, clean energy, and civic engagement, and then workshop creative ideas with one another in a collaborative, “writers room” environment. Speakers from GALEO Impact Fund and other local organizations will participate. The project is led by Generation180’s Comedian-in-Residence, Esteban Gast, a son of Colombian immigrants, who was raised in Puerto Rico and is both an award-winning stand-up comic and experienced educator.
“Artists and creators really care about climate change and want to use their talents for the greater good. Latinx creatives are a particularly untapped resource to mobilize their community to take action. We are thrilled to welcome the latest fellows and can’t wait to dive in," said Esteban Gast.
To receive updates on the cohort and get notified when new content is available, please visit the Climate Cultura website.
##
About Generation180 - Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. Momentum for clean energy and climate action is at a high point and growing, putting us on the verge of a cultural shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, healthier, more equitable future for everyone. Generation180 works to accelerate this shift by providing individuals with clear pathways to action and popularizing a new narrative of agency and hope. Climate Cultura is the newest initiative from Generation180 to use cultural strategies and creative communications rooted in behavior science to inspire climate action.
