Official welcoming ceremony in the Republic of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - On May 23, as part of the state visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the Republic of Azerbaijan top-level talks between the two countries were held in Baku.

The official welcoming ceremony of the high-ranking guest – the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was held in front of the Zagulba Palace.

The Head of state of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was met and invited to the podium by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The official welcoming ceremony took place with the line-up of the honor guard, the report of its commander, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, passing by the line of soldiers, saluting them and expressing respect for the state flag of Azerbaijan, as well as getting acquainted with the members of the official delegations of the two sides.

