Top-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - The top-level negotiations of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan first began with a special meeting of the Heads of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Ilham Aliyev, and continued at the meeting with the official delegations of the two sides.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his warm reception and hospitality.

"Azerbaijan is a friend and a reliable partner of Tajikistan," - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon emphasized at the beginning of the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of relations between the two countries in the political, inter-parliamentary, commercial, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

It was considered necessary to effectively use the capacity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation to achieve trade and economic goals.

Industry, energy and agriculture were called important sectors of cooperation between the countries, and interest was shown in the establishment of joint industrial enterprises and processing of agricultural products.

The parties emphasized the importance of developing cooperation in the fields of air communication, transport and communication, cargo trafficking and the use of the "Baku" seaport.

During the review of the results of the business forum, which was held on the sidelines of the state visit of the Leader of the Nation in Baku, our Head of State stressed that its results show that the two countries enjoy many opportunities in the expansion of economic relations.

It was mentioned that the expansion of relations in the fields of tourism, immigration, education, culture and humanitarian sphere would be beneficial for the peoples of the two countries. In this context, it was proposed to hold next year the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Tajikistan.

During the discussion of issues of cooperation in the framework of international organizations, the parties mentioned the good practice of regularly supporting each other's initiatives, including on water and climate issues in the international arena.

During the meeting, close coordination of the countries in the fight against terrorism, extremism and other manifestations of transnational organized crime was emphasized.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, invited the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to visit Tajikistan at his convenience.