EMPIRE’s special collector’s edition celebration of Christopher Nolan A 132-page limited-edition magazine saluting the Oscar-winning director

EMPIRE magazine has released a limited-edition magazine dedicated entirely to the career of Christopher Nolan, the legendary director behind the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and most recently the acclaimed, Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer.

Featuring a brand-new, 10-page world-exclusive interview with the director himself, conducted after his Oscar wins for Best Director and Best Picture, as well as the announcement that he will be receiving a knighthood, the collector’s edition charts his rise from British independent filmmaker to the most successful Hollywood director of modern times. Bringing together the best Nolan content from Empire’s archives, as well as new material, it delves into each of Nolan’s 12 movies, with set visits, in-depth interviews and pieces written for EMPIRE by Hollywood A-listers. It also features a new appreciation of Nolan written by his friend and fellow filmmaker, Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

Taking fans as close to the action as humanly possible are access-all-areas visits to the sets of Inception (where Empire witnessed Nolan blow up a snowy fortress), Interstellar (where Nolan personally ‘piloted’ a spaceship) and The Dark Knight (where Nolan unleashed chaos on the streets of Chicago), among others. Penned pieces by the likes of Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman and Gary Oldman give unique insights into how Nolan has brought his visions to life. There are also salutes to Nolan by Hollywood luminaries such as Wes Anderson, Zack Snyder and Marvel’s Kevin Feige. And in the centrepiece of the magazine, Nolan and his producer/ wife Emma Thomas look back at the twists and turns of their incredible journey.

With unparalleled access and detail, it makes for the ultimate collectible guide to the work of a visionary filmmaker.

EMPIRE editor Nick de Semlyen says: “No filmmaker in Empire’s lifetime has soared so consistently and impressively as Christopher Nolan. He’s redefined the superhero movie, taken us into outer space and the innermost crannies of the human mind, even made a biopic of a scientist that grossed a billion dollars, proving again and again that no dream is too big. So it has been a thrill to put together this special one-off edition of Empire exploring just how he’s pulled off the impossible. Making it even more thrilling is that Nolan himself has contributed to it, with both a major new interview and rarely seen images from his sets. It makes for a sensational celebration for anyone who loves cinema.”

EMPIRE’S Christopher Nolan Special Collector’s Edition is available to purchase on newsstands now or at greatmagazines.co.uk/christopher-nolan-an-empire-celebration

