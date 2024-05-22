Visit by His Excellency Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocation Training, Kingdom of Cambodia, Under the S R Nathan Fellowship, 22 to 23 May 2024

His Excellency Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, Kingdom of Cambodia, is visiting Singapore under the S R Nathan Fellowship from 22 to 23 May 2024, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Heng Sour will meet Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Heng Sour will receive a briefing from the Ministry of Manpower on Singapore’s workforce policies. He will also visit Temasek Polytechnic’s Interactive Digital Experiments with AI Studio (IDEAS) and the Temasek Polytechnic-HRG Robotics Innovation Centre (RIC).

The S R Nathan Fellowship is a high-level programme for foreign leaders, prominent personalities, and opinion shapers to visit Singapore to exchange ideas and experiences with Singapore leaders and senior government officials on issues of mutual interest. The Fellowship was launched by former President S R Nathan and then-Minister for Foreign Affairs K Shanmugam in November 2012.

