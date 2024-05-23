Osteomyelitis Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimated DelveInsight

Osteomyelitis Market

Osteomyelitis—Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2032

Key Takeaways from the Osteomyelitis Market Report

• The osteomyelitis diagnosed incidence cases in 7MM countries were around 162,000 in 2021.

• The osteomyelitis market size in the seven major markets was more than USD 400 million in 2021.

• The leading Osteomyelitis Companies working in the market include Durata Therapeutics Inc, Allergan plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, and others.

• The leading Osteomyelitis Therapies in the various stages of development include Antimicrobial, Dalbavancin, daptomycin, vancomycin, STIMULAN VG, Nafcillin, Ceftaroline Fosamil, and others.

• April 2024:- ASST Ovest Milanese- A National, Prospective, Randomized, Multicenter, Controlled Comparison of Bioactive Glass S53P4 Versus Standard of Care Treatment of Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis in the Forefoot. The Study will be a prospective multicenter randomized trial, focused on the management of acute and chronic Osteomilytis in Diabetic Foot patients.

• March 2024:- Biocomposites Ltd- A Multi-center, Randomized, Controlled Feasibility Trial of STIMULAN VG and Debridement With an Abbreviated Course of Systemic Antibiotics to Debridement and a Full Course of Systemic Antibiotics for the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Osteomyelitis of the Forefoot.

Osteomyelitis Overview

Osteomyelitis is an acute infection of the bone that can occur from direct or indirect invasion by a pathogen. Direct invasion is also referred to as exogenous or acute contagious osteomyelitis and can occur any time if there is an open wound in the body. Indirect invasion is also referred to as endogenous or acute hematogenous osteomyelitis and usually occurs from the spread of systemic infection. Both of these types can potentially progress to subacute and chronic osteomyelitis. Acute osteomyelitis typically refers to an infection of less than 1 month duration, whereas chronic osteomyelitis refers to an infection that lasts longer than 4 weeks.

Osteomyelitis Epidemiology Insights

Osteomyelitis more commonly affects people under 20 years of age, or adults older than 50 years. While there is a higher incidence of bone infections in adults that live in developing countries, hemodialysis patients, injection drug users, and patients with diabetes are also more susceptible to this infection. Osteomyelitis that is the result of an infection that has spread through the blood occurs more commonly in children than adults. Inoculation or direct osteomyelitis tends to happen more in younger individuals in the setting of trauma and related surgery. When direct osteomyelitis does occur in adults, it is usually secondary to an infected ulcer from diabetes or an infection from a total joint replacement

• Total Osteomyelitis Diagnosed Incident Cases

• Osteomyelitis Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Osteomyelitis Etiology-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Osteomyelitis Laterality-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Osteomyelitis Location-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Osteomyelitis Age-specific Diagnosed Cases

• Osteomyelitis Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases

Osteomyelitis Treatment Landscape

Optimal Osteomyelitis treatment of skeletal infections requires collaborative efforts of pediatricians, orthopedic surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The treatment regimen involves surgery, antibiotics, and painkiller. Antibiotics can make up an effective treatment regimen but may include the surgical removal of dead bone in chronic osteomyelitis. Painkillers are given to ease the pain. In neglected cases with flexion contractures, prolonged physical therapy is required. Early diagnosis is crucial because fast antibiotic delivery may prevent permanent bone loss.

Osteomyelitis Emerging Therapies

• DALVANCE (Durata Therapeutics)

• Ceftobiprole medocaril (Basilea Pharmaceutica)

Osteomyelitis Market Insights

Due to a lack of novel and effective strategies for antibiotic therapy, patients currently have significant unmet needs. Also, challenges in diagnosis, difficulty in establishing microbial etiology, antimicrobial resistance, and lack of clarity in the role of surgical debridement in treating chronic osteomyelitis are additional healthcare burdens. The Osteomyelitis market size shall increase during the forecast period (2019‒2032), owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

Osteomyelitis Market Dynamics

The Osteomyelitis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include DALVANCE (dalbavancin) and Ceftobiprole medocaril.

Osteomyelitis Drugs Uptake

• DALVANCE (dalbavancin) is a second-generation, semi-synthetic lipoglycopeptide antibiotic consisting of a lipophilic side chain added to an enhanced glycopeptide backbone. DALVANCE demonstrates bactericidal activity in vitro against a range of Gram-positive bacteria, such as S. aureus (including methicillin-resistant, also known as MRSA, strains) and S. pyogenes as certain other streptococcal species.

• Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and resistant S. aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.

Osteomyelitis Drugs Market

The Osteomyelitis Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Osteomyelitis signaling in Acne are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Osteomyelitis Market Outlook

The report's outlook on the Osteomyelitis market aids in developing a comprehensive understanding of historical, current, and projected trends. This is achieved by examining the influence of existing Osteomyelitis therapies, unmet needs, as well as drivers, barriers, and the demand for advanced technology. This section provides detailed insights into the trends of each marketed Osteomyelitis drug and late-stage pipeline therapy. It assesses their impact based on various factors such as annual therapy costs, inclusion/exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rates, market demand, patient population growth, covered patient segments, anticipated launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, and input from key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Osteomyelitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Osteomyelitis Companies- Durata Therapeutics Inc, Allergan plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, and others.

• Osteomyelitis Therapies- Antimicrobial, Dalbavancin, daptomycin, vancomycin, STIMULAN VG, Nafcillin, Ceftaroline Fosamil, and others

• Osteomyelitis Market Dynamics: Osteomyelitis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Osteomyelitis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

