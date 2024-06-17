Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Market Size in the 7MM was ~USD 300 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Outlook

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Explore the intricate details of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market: Uncover drug uptake, treatment dynamics, and epidemiological trends with our comprehensive Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast. Click here to stay ahead in healthcare innovation @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size

Key Takeaways from the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Size Report

• May 2024:- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC- A Multicenter Phase 1/2, Open-Label Study of DCC-3014 to Assess the Safety, Efficacy, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics in Patients With Advanced Tumors and Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor. This is a multicenter, open-label Phase 1/2 study of vimseltinib in patients with malignant solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). There will be 2 distinct parts in this study: Dose Escalation (Phase 1) and Expansion (Phase 2). Phase 1 will enroll both malignant solid tumor and TGCT patients.

• May 2024:- SynOx Therapeutics Limited- A Phase III, Multicentre, Randomised, Double-Blind Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Emactuzumab vs. Placebo in Subjects With Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour. This is a multicenter, Phase 3, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug emactuzumab for the treatment of patients with localized or diffuse TGCT where surgical removal of the tumor is not viewed as an option.

• In 2023, the total Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors incident population in the United States was ~15,000 cases, which as per DelveInsight’s estimates, is expected to increase by 2034.

• It was estimated that there were nearly ~14,600 cases of TGCT in EU4 countries and the UK in 2023. Germany accounted for the highest number of cases.

• It was found that in 2023, the total Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors incident population of localized in the United States had ~5,000 males and ~8,000 females, which as per our estimates, is expected to increase during our forecast period.

• The total Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors incident cases in the 7MM were around ~34,000 cases in 2023 out of which the highest prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States.

• The leading Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies such as Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, AmMax Bio Inc., SynOx Therapeutics Limited, and others.

• Promising Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies such as Emactuzumab, AMB-05X, Nilotinib, Vimseltinib, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), Pexidartinib, and others.

Navigate the complexities of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market: Gain insights into drug trends, treatment scenarios, and epidemiological data through our insightful Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast. Click here to get more insights @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Treatment Market

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Epidemiology Insights in the 7MM

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Incident Cases

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Growth Pattern-specific Incident Cases

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Gender-specific Incident Cases of Localized

• Gender-specific Incident Cases of Diffuse Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors

• Tumor Localization of Localized Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors

• Tumor Localization of Diffuse Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors in the US

• Total Treated Cases of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors in the US

Delve deep into the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Landscape: Analyze drug adoption, treatment paradigms, and epidemiological shifts in our detailed Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast. Click here to shape the future @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Prevalence

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Marketed Therapies

• TURALIO (pexidartinib): Daiichi Sankyo

TURALIO (pexidartinib, formerly PLX3397) is an orally administered small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), KIT proto-oncogene receptor tyrosine kinase (KIT), and FMS-like tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) harboring an internal tandem duplication (ITD) mutation.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Emerging Drugs Profile

• DCC-3014 (vimseltinib): Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

DCC-3014 (vimseltinib) is an orally administered, potent, and highly-selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) with potential antineoplastic, macrophage checkpoint-inhibitory and immunomodulating activities. In November 2021, vimseltinib was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the US FDA for the treatment of patients with TGCT who are not amenable to surgery.

• Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics (Celleron Therapeutics)

Emactuzumab is a potent, specific inhibitor of CSF-1R, and data generated to date show its potential as a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic, and neovascular diseases. Currently, SynOx Therapeutics is conducting a Phase III TANGENT (NCT05417789) trial to study the drug for treating patients with localized or diffuse TGCT where surgical removal of the tumor is not viewed as an option. In April 2024, SynOx Therapeutics announced the closing of a USD 75 million Series B financing. The financing was co-led by Forbion, HealthCap and new investor Bioqube Ventures. The fund will be used to generate registrational Phase III clinical and CMC data for emactuzumab for the treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour (TGCT).

Unlock insights into the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market: discover drug uptake patterns, treatment landscapes, and epidemiological insights with our exclusive Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast. Click here @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Drivers and Barriers- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tenosynovial-giant-cell-tumors-tsgcts-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Market Outlook

Systemic Therapies are the most commonly used intervention for patients with giant cell tumors. These off-label drugs help combat adverse consequences of surgery, such as recurrence, resulting in a less invasive approach that results in tumor shrinkage and, most importantly, helps in symptomatic improvement in the patients. The molecular pathogenesis of TGCT/PVNS helped introduce targeted agents that inhibit CSF1R for treating tumors. Small molecule inhibitors, such as imatinib and sunitinib, can inhibit CSF1R activation at several therapeutic concentrations.

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Drugs Uptake

• Vimseltinib: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

It is an orally administered, potent, and highly-selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of the colonystimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) with potential antineoplastic, macrophage checkpoint-inhibitory and immunomodulating activities It has demonstrated encouraging preliminary efficacy and safety data in patients with TGCT and is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trial (MOTION).

• Emactuzumab: SynOx Therapeutics

The monoclonal antibody emactuzumab is a potent, specific inhibitor of CSF-1R and data generated to date show its potential as a therapeutic platform targeting serious macrophage-driven inflammatory, fibrotic and neovascular diseases. The CSF-1 receptor, via its binding to two regulatory cytokines, CSF-1 and IL-34, is critically involved in the regulation of macrophages and related cells in multiple biological processes across many organ systems, making it an attractive target with broad therapeutic applications.

Gain a strategic edge in the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market: explore comprehensive drug insights, treatment updates, and epidemiological forecasts in our in-depth Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Forecast. Click here to lead in advancements @ Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Clinical Trials Assessment- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tenosynovial-giant-cell-tumors-tsgcts-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Scope of the Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Companies- Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC, Abbisko Therapeutics Co, Ltd, AmMax Bio Inc., SynOx Therapeutics Limited, and others.

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Therapies- Emactuzumab, AMB-05X, Nilotinib, Vimseltinib, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), Pexidartinib, and others.

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Dynamics: Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market drivers and Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Barriers

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover the latest advancements in Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors Treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/tenosynovial-giant-cell-tumors-tsgcts-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ypr

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. TGCT Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT)

5. Key Events

6. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor: The 7MM Analysis

13. Market Access and Reimbursement

14. KOL Views

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Appendix

18. Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.