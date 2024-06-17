Thrombocytopenia Market Size Report 2034 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook

Thrombocytopenia Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the thrombocytopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Thrombocytopenia Market Report

• June 2024:- Qidong Gaitianli Medicines Co., Ltd- A Multisite, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, and Parallel Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Huaiqihuang Granule in Children With Chronic Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (Qi Yin Deficiency).

• June 2024:- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.- A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Selinexor Monotherapy in Subjects With JAK Inhibitor-naïve Myelofibrosis and Moderate Thrombocytopenia. The main purpose of this study with corresponding optional expansion is to evaluate the efficacy of selinexor in JAKi-naïve participants with myelofibrosis (MF) and moderate thrombocytopenia based on spleen volume reduction (SVR). Additional efficacy and safety parameters will also be assessed during the study.

• June 2024:- Janssen Research & Development LLC- Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Nipocalimab in Reducing the Risk of Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) in At-risk Pregnancies. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the effectiveness of nipocalimab compared with placebo in reducing the risk of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

• June 2024:- Amgen- A Phase 3 Randomized Placebo-controlled Double-blind Study of Romiplostim for the Treatment of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Ovarian Cancer, or Breast Cancer.

• June 2024:- Qilu Pharmaceuticals Ltd- Phase 2/3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study of QL0911 for the Treatment of Cancer Treatment-Induced Thrombocytopenia. To evaluate the efficacy and safety of QL0911 in cancer treatment-induced thrombocytopenia. Thrombocytopenia is a low number of platelets in the blood. Sometimes, thrombocytopenia is a side effect of cancer treatment.

• Among all cases of thrombocytopenia in the United States, the largest group consists of those with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia followed by chronic liver disease.

• DelveInsight’s consultant estimates that the United States accounts for approximately 20% of total cases of Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease, in the 7MM.

• The United States had the highest cases of thrombotic thrombocytopenia compared to EU4 and the UK and Japan, as assessed in 2023.

• The leading Thrombocytopenia Companies such as Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biotest, GC Pharma, Genosco (Subsidiary of Oscotec), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo and others.

• Promising Thrombocytopenia Therapies such as VLX-1005, Herombopag, Avatrombopag Oral Tablet, Rilzabrutinib, Selinexor 60 mg, Nipocalimab, QL0911, and others.

Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Thrombocytopenia Cases

• Total Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia

• Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease

• Total Cases of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia

• Total Number of Cases of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

Thrombocytopenia Marketed Drugs

• ADZYNMA: Takeda

ADZYNMA (ADAMTS13, recombinant-krhn) is a human recombinant (a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with thrombospondin motifs 13) ADAMTS13 (rADAMTS13) indicated for prophylactic or on-demand enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) in adult and pediatric patients with congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP). ADZYNMA was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA for the treatment and prevention of TTP, including its acquired idiopathic and secondary forms, as well as Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. The US FDA also granted Takeda a Rare Pediatric Disease Voucher for the approval of ADZYNMA. ADZYNMA has also been granted ODD by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of TTP.

• TAVALISSE (fostamatinib): Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutical

Fostamatinib disodium (also known as TAVALISSE; R-985788) is an orally-bioavailable investigational agent being developed by Rigel pharmaceuticals and approved for the treatment of patients suffering from persistent/chronic adult idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The therapeutic candidate inhibits FcR-triggered, Syk-dependent cytoskeletal rearrangement during phagocytosis.

Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs

• Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Sanofi/Principia Biopharma

Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008) is an orally administered reversible covalent inhibitor of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK). BTK is an essential signaling element downstream of the B-cell receptor (BCR), Fc-gamma receptor, and Fc-epsilon receptor pathways. Rilzabrutinib is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development to treat ITP in adults and adolescents with persistent or chronic ITP. Recently, the LUNA 3 Phase III study showed that rilzabrutinib at a dose of 400 mg twice daily orally successfully met the primary endpoint of achieving a durable platelet response in adult patients with persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The safety profile observed for rilzabrutinib in this study was consistent with previous findings from other studies.

Thrombocytopenia Market Insights

Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which the blood has a lower than the normal platelet count. When a patient’s blood has too few platelets, mild to serious bleeding can occur. Bleeding can be internal or underneath the skin, or external. The approved therapies for treating thrombocytopenia in the US include MULPLETA, DOPTELET,TAVALISSE, PROMACTA, NPLATE, CABLIVI, GAMMAPLEX, OCTAGAM, RHOPHYLAC, and PRIVIGEN. These therapies are approved for various patient groups; for example, MULPLETA and DOPTELET are approved for thrombocytopenia in chronic liver disease, PROMACTA is approved for chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

Thrombocytopenia Treatment Landscape

Treatment for thrombocytopenia depends on its cause and severity. The main goal of treatment is to prevent death and disability caused by bleeding. The approved therapies for treating thrombocytopenia in the US include MULPLETA, DOPTELET, TAVALISSE, PROMACTA, NPLATE, CABLIVI, GAMMAPLEX, OCTAGAM, RHOPHYLAC, and PRIVIGEN. Danaparoid, argatroban, and lepirudin were approved in the US to treat thrombosis in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Current treatment options for severe thrombocytopenia in chronic liver disease include platelet transfusion, splenic artery embolization, splenectomy, and placement of a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic stent shunt (TIPSS).

Scope of the Thrombocytopenia Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Thrombocytopenia Companies- Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Baxalta, Takeda, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Biotest, GC Pharma, Genosco (Subsidiary of Oscotec), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Shionogi & Co., Ltd, Amgen, Novartis, Zenyaku Kogyo and others.

• Thrombocytopenia Therapies- VLX-1005, Herombopag, Avatrombopag Oral Tablet, Rilzabrutinib, Selinexor 60 mg, Nipocalimab, QL0911, and others.

• Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Thrombocytopenia Market drivers and Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

• Thrombocytopenia Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Thrombocytopenia

5. Key events

6. Thrombocytopenia Market Disease Background and Overview

7. Thrombocytopenia Methodology

8. Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Patient Journey

10. Thrombocytopenia Marketed Products

11. Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies

12. Thrombocytopenia Seven Major Market Analysis

13. Market Access and Reimbursement

14. KOL Views

15. Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

