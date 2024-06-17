Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market 2032 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market

Key Takeaways from the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Report

• June 2024:- Qidong Gaitianli Medicines Co., Ltd- A Multisite, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, and Parallel Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Huaiqihuang Granule in Children With Chronic Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (Qi Yin Deficiency). This is a multisite, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, and parallel study designed to evaluate the clinical efficacy and safety of Huaiqihuang granule for treatment to children with chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (Qi Yin deficiency).

• May 2024:- Principia Biopharma, a Sanofi Company- A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Parallel-Group Study With an Open-Label Extension to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008) in Adults and Adolescents With Persistent or Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP).

• May 2024;- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- A Phase 2 Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ianalumab (VAY736) in Patients With Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Previously Treated With at Least a Corticosteroid and a Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist (TPO-RA). The purpose of this study is to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy, safety and tolerability of ianalumab in adult patients with primary ITP previously treated with at least one corticosteroid and one TPO-RA.

• Based on a study conducted by Pollissard et al., (2021) , it was seen that women represented 61.3% of Medicare FFS beneficiaries, 67.5% of Medicare advantage plan members, 66.3% of commercial plan members, and 79.1% of managed Medicaid members

• There are two main types of TTP, acquired TTP (aTTP) and inherited TTP (iTTP). Inherited type is also knownas congenital TTP (cTTP), hereditary TTP, familial TTP, or Upshaw–Schulman syndrome. As per a study by Chiasakul & Cuker (2018), iTTP is very rare – it is estimated that only 5% of all cases of TTP are inherited, whereas a TTP accounts for around 95% of all cases of TTP

• The leading Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Companies such as Takeda, GlycoMimetics, Inclacumab, Prasugrel, Crovalimab, Sevuparin, and others.

• Promising Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapies such as Caplacizumab, Corticosteroids, TAK-755, Rilzabrutinib, Povetacicept, Orelabrutinib, and others.

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Age-specific diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Type-specific Prevalent Cases

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Insights

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) is a rare blood disorder. There are two main types of TTP, inherited/ congenital (cTTP) and acquired (aTTP). Inherited TTP is passed from parents to children through genes and mainly affects newborns and children, while acquired TTP is the more common type primarily affecting adults. TTP is a fatal disease that can cause lasting damage, such as brain damage or a stroke, if not treated. TTP arises abruptly and can stay for days or weeks but can also last for months. Relapses can occur in up to 60% of people who have acquired TTP.

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Drug Market

Though it is a rare disease but in every decade, the prevalence of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) has been increasing. Not many therapeutic methods are successful in TTP patients. Plasma therapy is one of the widely used therapeutic methods that is used to treat TTP patients. To give proper cure to the increasing number of patients, more therapeutic agents needs to be identified.

Scope of the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market

• Coverage- 7MM

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Companies-Takeda, GlycoMimetics, Inclacumab, Prasugrel, Crovalimab, Sevuparin, and others.

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapies- Caplacizumab, Corticosteroids, TAK-755, Rilzabrutinib, Povetacicept, Orelabrutinib, and others.

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Dynamics: Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market drivers and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Barriers

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Executive Summary

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

4. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Treatment

11. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Marketed Products

12. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Emerging Therapies

13. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

17. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura KOL Views

18. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Drivers

19. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

