23 May 2024

111

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the CIS

On May 22, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev, who arrived in our country to participate in the upcoming regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

The guest expressed gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people for the opportunity of a personal meeting and the hospitality provided on Turkmen soil, emphasizing the important role of Turkmenistan in expanding equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of the Commonwealth.

Thanking the guest for his kind words, Arkadag wished the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS, which is an important platform for discussing issues of further development of cooperation in the Commonwealth to be successful.

It was noted that the meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on such pressing issues as economic interaction, energy, development of infrastructure and international transport corridors running through our territories.

Continuing the meeting, it was emphasized that one of the priority aspects of the foreign policy strategy of neutral Turkmenistan is cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Taking into account its neutral status and being an associated member of the CIS, Turkmenistan stands for effective partnership in the Commonwealth, which has solid potential in various fields. In this regard, Arkadag stated that our country actively participates in summits, meetings and events held within the CIS, interacts widely in the field of economics, trade, culture and sports, advocating further coordination of efforts in the field of transport and energy.

The importance of humanitarian dialogue and stimulation of fruitful ties in the scientific, educational, cultural and sports spheres was emphasized.

Noting that Turkmenistan intends to continue to comprehensively strengthen friendly relations, promoting the development of effective multilateral cooperation aimed at achieving specific results, the National Leader of the Turkmen people thanked the CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev for the successful coordination of interaction within the Commonwealth and his great contribution to strengthen the authority of the CIS.