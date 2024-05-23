Global Student Flows: US Outlook. HolonIQ Releases 2024 Report, Highlighting Major Trends and Forecasts
HolonIQ, the leading global impact intelligence platform, has released the 2024 Global Student Flows - US Outlook Report, offering vital insights into the latest trends in international student mobility. Download the report
Key Findings:
- Expect the United States to attract nearly 1.5M international students by 2030, retaining a strong hold on it's position as the top study destination globally.
- With a co-ordinated national strategy, the U.S. has upside potential for an additional 300K students. However, capacity constraints and the potential for a change in visa policy (election), cast a shadow over what should represent nearly $100B in direct economic benefit for the United States at the turn of the decade.
- International Education represents nearly $500B of direct expenditure and economic impact in study destinations around the world including spending on tuition, housing, insurance, food and general consumption.
- Indian International Students in the U.S. will overtake Chinese students by more than 100K by 2030 and represent nearly 500K international students alone.
- Vietnam, Nigeria and Bangladesh are the next largest and fastest growing cohorts for the U.S.
- Expect South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia to continue a slow decline through to 2030.
- The median price for U.S. undergraduate programs paid for by Chinese students is nearly 3X that paid for by Nigerian students.
About Global Flows
Since 2018, the Global Student Flows Project at HolonIQ has mapped and forecast the flow of international students studying at higher education institutions around the world. Powered by leading global experts and economists, a proprietary global flows framework and advanced technology to map and project over 10,000 unique country-to-country flows each year, the initiative aims to inform governments, universities, institutions and firms around the world in setting strategy, policy and allocating resources to support the growth of international education. The 2024 Global Student Flows: US Outlook Report is delivered with the support of Shorelight, a leading international student marketplace in the United States.
About HolonIQ
HolonIQ is a market intelligence platform for the global impact economy. We power decisions that matter across climate, education and health, providing data and insights that support growth and innovation seeking to change our future for the better. Our customers are governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world who are leading innovation, technology, policy and investment across the global impact economy.
