Announcing the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100: $20B of clean economy innovation powering 12,000 green jobs.
Today, HolonIQ announced the highly anticipated Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 in Singapore at the inaugural IPEF Clean Economy Investor ForumNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, HolonIQ announced the highly anticipated Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 in Singapore at the inaugural IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum. A free 80 page report is available to download here, profiling the 100 most promising Climate Tech startups in the Indo-Pacific.
51 companies representing the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 traveled from across the 14 IPEF partner countries to meet in person this week in Singapore with over 150 leading investors, philanthropies and financial institutions, seeking to raise a total of $1-2B in fresh funding at the Forum.
The Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 includes companies from all 14 IPEF partner countries, representing the most innovative and promising climate tech companies in the region. The cohort represents:
- Total valuation in excess of $20B USD.
- Employing over 12,000 people in green jobs in IPEF economies.
- Total aggregate revenue of $1.5B, growing at more than 20% year over year.
- Total funding raised to date exceeding $12B USD.
In partnership with the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity (IP3), this ambitious climate tech initiative is designed to accelerate clean economy investment and climate impact in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing regions, the Indo-Pacific. This convening of world leaders is intended to drive investment and improved opportunities for scale, and positioning the Indo Pacific Climate Tech 100 for significant growth.
To select the final 100 companies, HolonIQ received applications and nominations from its global network, key experts and investors around the world. Over 10,000 climate tech companies were screened spanning the biosphere, food systems, circular economy, carbon markets, data and finance, hydrogen, nuclear, renewables, energy storage and distribution, the built environment and mobility. After shortlisting eligible companies, each of the top 100 were selected based on the attractiveness of the market segment they operate in, their product’s unique ability to address clean economy challenges, the diversity and expertise of their leadership team, the momentum demonstrated by the company and their maturity. The result is a diverse group of 100 startups representing all 14 IPEF partner countries.
The IPEF Investor Forum is a key initiative under the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement. It brings together the region’s top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies and entrepreneurs to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects. The Investor Forum will also examine ways to promote conducive business environments for scaling up clean technology and infrastructure investments in the region. More information can be found at: www.IPEFinvestorforum.org.
The IPEF member countries are pleased to share in the announcement of this incredibly innovative and diverse cohort and congratulate those selected to be part of the Indo Pacific Climate Tech 100.
“For global companies and investors, strengthening ties in the Indo-Pacific is a necessity. As the fastest growing and most dynamic region in the world, there is incredible demand for new investments,” said David Talbot, Executive Director of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity (IP3). “Platforms like the Clean Economy Investor Forum are key for bringing investors and companies face-to-face to build trust, develop the project pipeline, and cut deals that meet that demand through sustainable projects and developments. As the link between private capital and the Indo-Pacific, IP3 looks forward to continuing to work with investors, companies, and IPEF partner economies to spur investments that enable the region to meet its climate goals.”
