Applications open for the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100, connecting leading startups with 100 global investors
HolonIQ opened applications today for an ambitious climate technology initiative to help accelerate clean energy investment and climate impactNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HolonIQ opened applications today for an ambitious climate technology initiative to help accelerate clean energy investment and climate impact in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing regions, the Indo-Pacific.
In partnership with over 100 of the region's top investors, philanthropies and financial institutions, the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 will connect top Climate Tech startups with leading global investors for in-person meetings and presentations on June 5-6, 2024, in Singapore at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum.
HolonIQ, in support of the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity, co-chaired by the CEOs of KKR and Tata, is accepting applications from companies based in the 14 IPEF partner countries. Over the month of April 2024, companies that submit applications will be evaluated by regional and industry experts on five dimensions. The top 100 companies will be announced in early May 2024 with select winners invited to meet with investors and government agencies in person at the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum, June 5-6, 2024 in Singapore.
A briefing and Q&A webinar will be conducted by HolonIQ to share a detailed overview of the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100, including FAQs and Q&A on Thursday, April 11 at 9am (Singapore Standard Time). Interested parties can sign up to join the live webinar or receive the recording here.
The IPEF Investor Forum is a key initiative under the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement. It brings together the region’s top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies and entrepreneurs to mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects. The Investor Forum will also examine ways to promote conducive business environments for scaling up clean technology and infrastructure investments in the region.
More information can be found at: www.IPEFinvestorforum.org.
How to Apply
Companies should complete an application as soon as possible. Early applications will benefit from Q&A (if required) and further consideration by the evaluation team, providing the best chance for inclusion in the final cohort and for select invitations to join the investor forum.
Further details on eligibility, methodology and the application form can be found here and below.
Methodology and Evaluation Criteria
Companies will be evaluated on five key criteria for inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100. Companies with the highest ratings will be included in the final 100, while ensuring that each of the 14 IPEF partner countries are represented by a minimum of 3 companies. The criteria used in the evaluation are as follows:
Market. The global market in which the company is operating in is large, growing and attractive. This criterion considers the size of the regional market, forecast demand, historic and projected growth rates and industry concentration.
Product: The product or service the company is offering is considered high quality and unique. The company has demonstrated product-market fit and responds to a core market or customer need.
Team: The leadership team has demonstrated expertise, depth and diversity.
Momentum: The company has demonstrated positive and continuous growth in metrics such as customers, employees, recognition and outcomes.
Maturity: The company has a higher level of maturity, often measured by size, scale, impact, funding and customers.
Eligibility
Companies must meet several eligibility criteria to be considered for inclusion in the Indo-Pacific Climate Tech 100 as follows.
Indo-Pacific Focus. Companies must be headquartered or have a significant focus or level of operations in an IPEF partner country. IPEF member countries include Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam.
Less than 15 years old. Companies must be founded in or after the year 2010.
Climate Tech and Clean Energy Focus. Companies must be focused on Climate Tech or Clean Energy. This includes renewable energy, alternative energy & resources (hydrogen, nuclear etc), energy storage and distribution, biosphere (air, land, sea and ice) and natural capital, agriculture and the food system, the circular economy, carbon markets, climate data and finance, decarbonizing the built environment or mobility.
Investment Ready. Companies must be investment ready and as such at a ‘pre exit’ stage, meaning they have not been acquired or have ‘exited’ and do not have controlling external shareholders. This excludes projects, initiatives, or products within a large established company, and excludes subsidiaries of larger companies.
Key Timings
Friday, April 26, 2024: Applications Close
Early May, 2024. Indo Pacific Climate Tech 100 announced and select companies invited to attend the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum, June 5-6, 2024 in Singapore.
June 6, 2024: Presentations and Private Meetings in Singapore.
For further inquiries, please contact:
hello@holoniq.com
About HolonIQ
HolonIQ is a global data platform for impact sectors. We map climate, education and healthcare markets, connecting billions of data points to power inclusive outcomes and sustainable growth. HolonIQ empowers governments, institutions, firms and investors around the world to make better decisions and take immediate action on their innovation and growth agendas.
About the IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum
The IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum (“Investor Forum”) is a key initiative under the IPEF Clean Economy Agreement. It brings together the region’s top investors, philanthropies, financial institutions, innovative companies and entrepreneurs, and mobilize investments into sustainable infrastructure, climate technology and renewable energy projects. The Forum will also examine ways to promote conducive business environments for scaling up clean technology and infrastructure investments in the region. More information can be found at: www.IPEFinvestorforum.org. The inaugural Investor Forum is taking place in Singapore on 5 - 6 June 2024.
About the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched in May 2022 and currently includes 14 partners – Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam. It provides a platform for countries in the region to collaborate on advancing resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth, and aims to contribute to cooperation, stability and prosperity in the region. The IPEF comprises four pillars of cooperation namely: Trade, Supply Chain, Clean Economy and Fair Economy.
About the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity
The Indo-Pacific Partnership for Prosperity is a collaboration of public, private and non-profit leaders dedicated to promoting opportunities to support Pillars II-IV of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) that strengthen Indo-Pacific supply chains, promote sustainability, and expand fair economic opportunities in IPEF partner economies.
HolonIQ Media
HolonIQ
hello@holoniq.com