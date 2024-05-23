Osteoarthritis Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of X% by 2032, as per DelveInsight

Osteoarthritis Market

Osteoarthritis- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032

DELHI, INDIA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Osteoarthritis- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Market Report

• In 2022, the Osteoarthritis market size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 18,690 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

• The total number of diagnosed cases in the US rise from 2019-2032. In 2022, there were approximately 38,122,000 cases of OA in the US. As per the analysis, a higher percentage of mild cases of OA was observed in the US, followed by moderate OA in 2022.

• Amongst EU4 and the UK, in 2022, the highest proportion of age-specific cases were observed in 70 years and above, followed by age group of 60-69 years and 50-59 years.

• As per the analysis, the highest percentage of gender-specific distribution of OA was observed among female population than the male population in 2022. About 24,017,000 cases of OA in the US were contributed by female population.

• In Japan, there were around 7,749,600 cases of mild knee osteoarthritis in 2019, which are projected to increase during the study period.

• The leading Osteoarthritis Companies working in the market include Novartis, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kolon Tissuegene, Paradigm Biopharma, Novo Nordisk, Amzell, Nature Cell, Tissuetech, Techfields Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Merck Kgaa, trialspark, Akl Research And Development, Medipost, Medivir, and others.

• Promising Osteoarthritis Therapies in the various stages of development include MK0663, etoricoxib, Diclofenac sodium, Chondroitin 4&6 sulfate (Condrosulf), Diacerein, Celecoxib, and others.

• May 2024:- OliPass Corporation- A 2-stage, Phase 2a Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of OLP-1002 Subcutaneous Injections for Reducing Moderate to Severe Pain Due to Osteoarthritis in a Hip and/or Knee Joint.

• April 2024:- Ensol Bioscience- A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-controlled, Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of E1K After Single Dose in Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis.

• April 2024:- Kolon TissueGene Inc.- A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-Center, Phase 3 Study to Determine the Efficacy of TG-C in Subjects With Kellgren and Lawrence Grade (KLG) 2 or 3 Osteoarthritis of the Knee.

Osteoarthritis Market Outlook

Osteoarthritis Overview

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease (DJD), is the most common type of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time.  Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint in the body, the disorder most commonly affects joints in hands, knees, hips and spine, and is more likely to develop as people age although it can occur in adults of any age.

Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Insights

• Osteoarthritis Prevalent Population

• Osteoarthritis Gender-specific Distribution

• Osteoarthritis Severity-specific Prevalence

• Osteoarthritis Joint site-specific Distribution

• Osteoarthritis Age-specific Distribution

Osteoarthritis Epidemiological Insights

Osteoarthritis Market Insights

The current Osteoarthritis therapeutic landscape in the 7MM is driven by current treatment practices and expected launch of emerging therapies. As an alternative to the intra-articular corticosteroids (IACS), in recent years, new products and therapies have been used targeting different factors other than inflammation. Although these products are promising, still some research is required to determine their efficacy, applicability, and safety profile.

Osteoarthritis Market Size

According to the estimates, the highest Osteoarthritis market size was found in the United States and the least was in Italy across the 7MM. Besides, the upcoming therapies of OA are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with OA and add to the overall growth of the Osteoarthritis market size.

Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics

The Osteoarthritis market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2022–2032. Some of the key players in the therapeutic market of OA at a global level are Techfields, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Grünenthal, Naturecell, and others. While some of the companies have recently shifted their focus toward this indication, yet others are expected to create a significant influence on the market size during the forecast period.

Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake

• Centrexion Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, CNTX-4975, is being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe pain of knee OA. The TRPV1 receptor that selectively inactivates local pain fibers transmitting pain signals to the brain is targeted by CNTX-4975, potentially providing relief that can last up to 6 months until local pain fibers are regenerated. CNTX-4975 manages pain without disrupting other nerve functions through its targeted delivery and highly-selective method of action. Additionally, three Phase III clinical trials, namely VICTORY-1, VICTORY-2 and VICTORY-3 studies, are in progress for CNTX-4975 examining capsaicin and its potential to provide extended relief from knee OA. According to Phase III, data CNTX-4975 was well tolerable at all trial doses.

• TLC599 is a patented dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) BioSeizer formulation intended to provide up to 24 weeks of continuous pain relief. TLC599 has the potential to allow patients to benefit from the local delivery of a highly potent and clinically validated steroid that usually has a very short half-life, both immediate and sustained. Currently Taiwan Liposome Company is conducting Phase III and Phase II trial to target pain in mild to moderate Osteoarthritis of the Knee. It has completed patient enrollment in its Phase III pivotal clinical trial. The Phase III trial is based on the outstanding results of Phase II clinical trial, a fruitful End-of-Phase II meeting with the US Food Drug Administration (FDA), and consensus with the FDA that, if successful, a single global pivotal Phase III trial would be sufficient to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

• Lorecivivint (SM04690) developed by Biosplice Therapeutics is a small-molecule inhibitor of CDC2-like kinases (CLK) dual-specificity kinase that is administered as an intra-articular injection and is in development as a potential disease-modifying drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD). In 2021, company entered into a license agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical for china and Samil Pharmaceutical for Korea to develop and exclusively commercialize lorecivivint for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. The company is currently conducting Phase III trial based on the Phase II (NCT03122860) data. According to another Phase II (NCT02536833) trial, no lorecivivint dose group reached the WOMAC pain score at week 13 when compared to placebo, despite lorecivivint being safe and well tolerated.

• Techfields, X0002 is a novel transdermal non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs contain Ibuprofenamine hydrochloride as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). In May 2021, Techfields has begun a Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of X0002 Spray in relief of the pain for subjects with Osteoarthritis of the Knee based on the excellent results from the Phase II trial in China. According to Phase II the efficacy of X0002 (17.5mg/knee) is not only better than placebo, but also is better than of oral ibuprofen (1200 mg/day), almost double of the efficacy of oral ibuprofen. In July 2020, FDA granted fast track designation for relief of pain of osteoarthritis for the knee and the low back.

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market

There are several pharmacologic treatments available for the management of OA–related pain and for improving its functionality. These common pharmacologic interventions used to help alleviate the symptoms of OA include nonsteroidalanti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), intra-articular corticosteroids, intra-articular hyaluronic acid, and well as opioids. No pharmacological therapies should always be attempted as the first line of treatment for OA like, exercise, weight management, and adjunct therapies. Historically, cyclooxygenase inhibitors (acetaminophen and NSAIDs) have been the most commonly used medications after non-pharmacological therapies. Further opioids, corticoids and viscosupplement is used for Osteoarthritis treatment.

Scope of the Osteoarthritis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2019-2032

• Osteoarthritis Companies- Novartis, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Centrexion Therapeutics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Organogenesis, Kolon Tissuegene, Paradigm Biopharma, Novo Nordisk, Amzell, Nature Cell, Tissuetech, Techfields Pharma, Sorrento Therapeutics, Merck Kgaa, trialspark, Akl Research And Development, Medipost, Medivir, and others.

• Osteoarthritis Therapies- MK0663, etoricoxib, Diclofenac sodium, Chondroitin 4&6 sulfate (Condrosulf), Diacerein, Celecoxib, and others.

• Osteoarthritis Market Dynamics: Osteoarthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

• Osteoarthritis Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspective

Osteoarthritis Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Treatment and Management of Osteoarthritis

9. Treatment Guidelines

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population of 7MM

11. Patient Journey

12. Marketed Drugs

13. Emerging Drugs

14. Osteoarthritis: The 7MM Analysis

15. KOL Views

16. Unmet Needs

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Market Access and Reimbursement

19. Appendix

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight