SECO SHOWCASES NEXT-GENERATION TECHNOLOGIES AT EMBEDDED WORLD CHINA 2024
Experience the future of IoT and industrial innovation with SECO’s latest solutions and partnerships at Booth 230AREZZO, ITALY, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECO announced its participation at embedded world China 2024, the premier exhibition for embedded systems technologies, from 12 to 14 June at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre. As a leading provider of end-to-end technological solutions, SECO is dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the digitalization of industrial products and processes. This year, SECO will showcase its latest collaborations and cutting-edge products at Booth 230, featuring standout innovations.
At SECO’s booth, visitors can discover SECO’s latest Computer-on-Module solutions, boasting next-generation processor technologies across x86 and Arm® architectures, such as the SOM-SMARC-Genio700. This advanced SMARC module, developed in strategic partnership with MediaTek, leverage the powerful Genio family of System-on-Chips (SoCs) to deliver unmatched performance, energy efficiency, and broad connectivity options suited for diverse IoT applications. More powerful Computer-on-Modules will also be featured at the SECO booth, such as the COM Express® SOM-COMe-BT6-RPL-P equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (Raptor Lake U/P/H series) and Intel® Processor U300E. In addition, SECO will also present modules with their own small form factor, particularly suitable for handheld devices, such as the SOM-Trizeps-VIII-MX8M-Plus or SOM-Myon-II-MX8M-Mini.
Single-board computers (SBC) will also be on display at the booth, such as the SBC-3.5-RK3568. This 3.5” form-factor Single Board Computer features the Rockchip RK3568 processor, optimized for lightweight AI and IoT applications. It offers robust connectivity, multiple display support, and extensive peripheral interfaces for enhanced functionality and accelerated development.
In addition to its advanced modules and SBCs, SECO will display a selection of fanless embedded computers ideal for IIoT applications. Featured products include the Titan 300 TGL-UP3 AI, an edge AI solution leveraging the power of the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ and Celeron® SoCs integrated with Axelera AI’s Metis AIPU, delivering up to 120 TOPS.
To demonstrate the possibilities of AI in combination with fanless PC power, SECO presents an AI-based demo using the Palladio 500 RPL, which can detect people, recognize objects, and perform analyses in real time.
Another integral component of SECO’s exhibition is the scalable Modular Vision HMI family. These new off-the-shelf solutions, based on x86 and Arm® architectures, come with screen sizes ranging from 7 to 15 inches and up to 4K resolution. This versatile platform facilitates application-specific customizations, enabling users to tailor processor performance to meet evolving demands.
Visitors to booth 230 will also be introduced to Clea and StudioX, pivotal elements of SECO's IoT and AI solutions portfolio. Clea, an open-source, modular software suite natively integrated into all SECO hardware, streamlines IoT implementations by enabling real-time management, analytics, and predictive maintenance. It facilitates secure remote software updates and the deployment of intelligent applications. Built on generative AI, StudioX offers businesses a way to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and deploy innovative revenue-generating services through their own AI-powered support services.
At the SECO booth, various application demos will showcase Clea and StudioX in action, highlighting the power and simplicity of data orchestration and AI across diverse use cases.
Join SECO in Shanghai to explore how its innovative solutions can accelerate digital transformation and enhance competitive edge in the dynamic world of embedded technology and IoT.
