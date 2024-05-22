Submit Release
State visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 22 - On May 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Economic Development and Trade, Industry and New Technologies, Internal Affairs, Culture, Chairmen of the State Committee for Investment and State Property Management, Committees for the Environmental Protection, Women and Family Affairs, the Director of the Export Agency, the President of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, heads of antimonopoly and execution services, and other officials.

