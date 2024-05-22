Submit Release
Commencement of the state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 22 - On May 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Baku – the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for a state visit.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other officials welcomed the high-ranking guest – the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the International Airport named after Heydar Aliyev.

In order to decently welcome the high-ranking guest, the airport was decorated with state flags of the two countries, the corridor was spread with a green carpet, and an honor guard lined up on both sides of it.

