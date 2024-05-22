Submit Release
Wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the eternal bonfire of martyrs of Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, May 22 - On May 22, within the framework of the state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, laid a wreath at the tomb of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Heydar Aliyev’s wife Zarifa Aliyeva and at the eternal bonfire of the martyrs of Azerbaijan, and honored their memory as a sign of tribute to the history and civilization, famous personalities and martyrs of this country.

At the wreath-laying ceremony, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was accompanied by the official delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan and high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

