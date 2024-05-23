MPD Searching for Suspects in a Business Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects who robbed a business in Southeast.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the suspects, one of them armed with a handgun, entered an establishment in the 800 block of 8th Street, Southeast. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24076949