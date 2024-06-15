TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Zero Day Movie Filming

From Saturday, June 15, 2024, through Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Zero Day will be filming in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions, intermittent traffic closures (ITC), and street closures motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will experience ITC and be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

16th Street from I Street to H Street, NW

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street, NW

The following streets will experience ITC and be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street from New York Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

The following streets will experience ITC and be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will experience ITC and be posted as Emergency No Parking from Monday, June 17, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 4:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street to 11th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

9th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

###