Big Bus Dream Returns With Powerful New Single, American
Set to be released on June 6th, the protest single is the lead track from the band’s album of the same name, which will be launched later this summer.MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2006 by experienced musician, songwriter, and producer Mike Shannon, Big Bus Dream is an exciting band that blends multiple genres, including Indie, Alternative, and Rock, with expert intrigue. Renowned for his emotional and powerful protest tracks that take the listener on a journey of redemption, Big Bus Dream is continuing that ride with their latest single, American.
Set to be released on June 6th, the single's hypnotic melodies and inspirational lyrics see Shannon exploring the country's polarizing attitudes and asking what’s happened to being “Just American.” As the song builds to a crescendo, Shannon directly addresses the listener, asking them why we are all so willing to be put neatly in a box and easily controlled.
The new track will be the lead single from the forthcoming June 27th album of the same name, cementing a prolific period of music that saw the artist complete a recording project of 45 unique songs. The first collection of songs, C’mon Dream, was released in 2023 to critical acclaim, and the much-anticipated second collection, Hello, was only unveiled in February this year.
Tinged with the band’s now renowned style of raw emotion and frustration, the new single will be available on Big Bus Dream’s official site and all good streaming platforms. For those interested in staying up to date with the band’s latest news, fans can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.
