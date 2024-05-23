AIMP LA Chapter Awards 5th Annual ‘Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship’ to Rising UCLA Senior Trinity Drummond
For first time, runner-up awards will be given to rising Juniors Sophia Lynn (USC) and Cocona Mori (UCLA)
I’m honored to carry forward the legacy of Linda Komorsky as I continue my degree and enter into this world as a young professional”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) presented its fifth annual Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship to rising UCLA Senior Trinity Drummond on May 22nd during the LA Chapter’s recent “AIMP LA Spring Networking Mixer and Trivia Night.” In addition, the Chapter also awarded runner-up scholarships for the first time to two rising Juniors: Sophia Lynn of USC and Cocona (Coco) Mori of UCLA. All three recipients are currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Industry Studies. Drummond will receive a $4,000 scholarship to complete her education and a 1-year membership to the AIMP, while Lynn and Mori will each receive a $500 scholarship and one year of AIMP membership.
The Scholarship Committee — consisting of Barbie Quinn, Sr. Director, Administration & Publisher Relations, BMI, and AIMP LA Chapter Board member; Eric Polin, former SVP-Music Publishing, Universal Pictures, and AIMP LA Chapter Secretary; Jonathan Haskell, Vice President, Publishing, Alibi Music, and AIMP LA Chapter Treasurer; Garrett Johnson, Esq., AIMP LA Chapter Board member; and Juliet Lyons, AIMP LA Chapter Administrative Director — reviewed many qualified applicants and decided to award multiple scholarships this year, all of which were unanimously confirmed by the AIMP LA Chapter Board of Directors.
“I’m incredibly grateful to the AIMP LA Chapter for this prestigious honor,” said Trinity Drummond. “The Scholarship Committee and the entire chapter have offered me a wonderful community within this industry, and I’m honored to carry forward the legacy of Linda Komorsky as I continue my degree and enter into this world as a young professional.”
“I am so incredibly honored and grateful for AIMP LA Chapter for choosing me as one of the first runners-up for their 2024 Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship awards,” said Sophia Lynn. “I grew up with music – it has always been one of the most important parts of my life, and for a while, a career in the industry seemed out of reach. The support of the kind, inspiring individuals at AIMP has only solidified my belief that I am on the right path. Thank you to the AIMP for helping me pursue my dreams.”
“Receiving the Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship from the AIMP LA Chapter is incredibly helpful and humbling,” said Cocona Mori. “As both a woman and Japanese American in the music industry, it’s gratifying to feel the continued support I’ve received, and I can’t thank the AIMP enough for seeing me for who I am.”
Trinity Drummond is a rising Senior at UCLA, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Music History and Industry with a minor in Art History. During her time at UCLA, Drummond has served as the social media and design intern, then assumed the role of Communications Director and Co-Conference Director for the Mixed Student Union at UCLA. Additionally, she founded the Music Industry Students Association at UCLA, where she currently serves as the Lead Director. Coming up this summer, Drummond has accepted an internship with NBCUniversal as a Film Music Publishing Intern in Universal Filmed Entertainment. After graduating, Drummond aims to work in live event production, artist management, music publishing, and music supervision, capitalizing on her myriad of skills.
Sophia Lynn is a rising Junior at USC currently pursuing a B.S. degree in Music Industry at Thorton School of Music with a Minor in Legal Studies. On campus, Lynn has been a board member of USC Femfest and a radio show host at KXSC Radio. Independently, she has co-produced concerts with Scenebaby LA and a student-led concert tour with Socal Soundscapes. Along with this, Lynn has worked and interned at companies including White Mountain Agency, Depaul USA, and Listen to the Kids. After graduating, Lynn is interested in working in concert production, talent booking, and artist relations, while eventually pursuing a path in music law.
Cocona (Coco) Mori is a rising Junior at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music currently pursuing a degree majoring in Music Industry. In addition to her studies at UCLA, Mori is an award-winning musician, composer, performer, and producer who has worked in a wide variety of roles at companies in the U.S. and Japan, including MassiveMusic, Clear Lake & Fever Recording Studios, JapanUp! Magazine, UCLA Radio, FAST UCLA, Lap Dog Management, and is a member of GRAMMY U. As a Japanese American artist, her main ambition is to serve as a bridge, fostering music industry collaboration between Asia and the U.S. After graduation, Mori is interested in pursuing a career in live events and concerts, as well as artist management, all while continuing to perform and compose music herself.
“This year, the AIMP LA Chapter decided to bring the Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship to the next level by expanding the number of scholarships we awarded,” said Marc Caruso, Los Angeles Chapter President of the AIMP, as well as President and CEO of Angry Mob Music Group. “Our recipients Trinity, Sophia, and Cocona each represent the qualities we want to award each year. Their accomplishments are impressive, their futures are incredibly bright, and we look forward to the day they’re running our industry. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to our Scholarship Committee for their dedicated time and effort in selecting truly deserving recipients.”
Barbie Quinn, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, added, “All three of these bright young women are going to change our industry for the better, just as Linda Komorsky did. We decided to provide each of them with a scholarship as a result of their incredible work ethic, professional abilities, and already substantial impact in such a short time. Each of them have many of the attributes that made Linda the executive she was, and we’ll be watching them all closely!”
About Linda Komorsky
Linda Komorsky was a highly respected music publishing executive and adviser who is best known for handling the administration of Steve Miller’s music catalog. In 1982, she founded International Music Services and served as its President for five years. She went on to become President of the USA Branch of EG Music, SVP of International Acquisitions and Marketing at BMG Music Publishing, SVP of Business Affairs at TouchTunes, and SVP and General Manager at Dimensional Music Publishing. Along the way, she worked with a variety of artists and songwriters, including Steve Miller, Sting, Graham Nash, Jennifer Warnes, Michael McDonald, Randy Newman, Danny Elfman, and Harold Faltermeyer. Komorsky was also a member of several professional organizations, serving as President of the AIMP and Secretary of the California Copyright Conference. She passed away in October 2014 after a traffic accident.
About AIMP
The Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) was formed in 1977 and has local Chapters in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Atlanta. The organization’s primary focus is to educate and inform music publishers about the most current industry trends and practices by providing a forum for the discussion of the issues and problems confronting the music publishing industry. The opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions with others on issues of mutual concern is fostered by the atmosphere at the AIMP’s monthly meetings, forums, and workshops, the videos of which can be seen (along with more general info on the organization) at aimp.org.
