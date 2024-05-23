State Highway Patrol Promotes Safe Driving During Busy Summer Months

An estimated 38 million motorists are expected to travel by roadways this Memorial Day weekend and the State Highway Patrol is working to ensure residents and visitors to our state reach their destinations safely.



As the Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, AAA predicts this holiday period will be one of the busiest in recent history. In response, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will utilize educational and enforcement efforts to reduce collisions from leading collision factors such as speeding, impaired and distracted driving, as well as reducing the severity of collisions through the enforcement of restraint laws.

Memorial Day also marks the start of the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers as the summer months historically see an increase in teen driving deaths. The increased free time lends itself to increased time behind the wheel of a vehicle as young drivers are out of school. Parents and teens are encouraged to strictly adhere to North Carolina graduated driving requirements. For more information on the requirements please visit the following webpage, https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/driver-licenses/new-drivers/Pages/…;

Additionally, the State Highway Patrol is partnering with the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign. This campaign involves two seven-day enforcement periods, with the first being May 20-26 and second week being May 27-June 2. The campaign emphasis is being placed on seat belt and child restraint violations.

Motorists can report dangerous driving behaviors to the State Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47).

###

