Adventure Fun in an Enchanted Rainy and Misty Forest! 'Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park Rainforest' First Edition

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024 ▲Get Your Hands on a Cute Raincoat with Shinchan Stickers!

Limited-Time Event: Raincoat Giveaway on Rainy Days! May 10 (Fri) - June 30 (Sun)

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly popular attraction "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" at Hyogo Prefecture's Awaji Island Park, Nijigen no Mori, will host a special event, 'Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Rainforest,' from May 10 (Fri) to June 30 (Sun). During this season, rain and mist envelop the entire Nijigen no Mori, allowing visitors to enjoy the world of "Crayon Shinchan" in a fantastical forest setting.

In the first edition of this event, on rainy days, we will be giving away raincoats with exclusive "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" stickers so you can fully enjoy the activities and zip lines, even in the rain. Wear these cute sticker-adorned raincoats and have a blast on the thrilling attractions that become even more exciting in the rain, such as the activity course "Appare! Sengoku Daibouken!(The Fierceness That Invites Storm! The Battle of the Warring States)" with its four different height courses and the "Challenge! Action Kamen Flight Squadron!" zip line that spans up to 220 meters.

■ Event Overview

Period: May 10th (Fri) - June 30th (Sun)

Operating Hours: 10:00 - 18:00 (Last Entry at 17:00)

Place: "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park"

Content: During the period, customers who enter the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" on rainy days will receive a free raincoat with exclusive stickers from the "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park."

Admission:

Moretsu Set / Adults: 5,600 yen, Children: 3,900 yen

Appare Set / Adults: 3,800 yen, Children: 3,000 yen

Crayon Shinchan & Chibi Godzilla Flying Adventure! Zip Line Ticket / Adults: 3,500 yen, Children: 2,500 yen

※ All tickets: Adults are 12 years old and above, Children are 5 years old to 6th grade elementary school students, with a height of 120 cm or above, and a weight of 25 kg or above.

※ Prices include tax.

※ Various kids' set tickets and one-day free passes are also available for sale. Please check the official website for details

URL：https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/