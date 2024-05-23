China i2i Group Hosts Successful Seminar on Chinese Inbound Travel and Social Media at Ritz Carlton Dubai
Dubai, May 23, 2024 - "China Traveler Update & Social Media Seminar," held at the esteemed Ritz Carlton Dubai on May 21st.SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China i2i Group proudly announces the success of its recent seminar, "China Traveler Update & Social Media Seminar," held at the esteemed Ritz Carlton Dubai on May 21st.
This seminar, organized by the China i2i Group, provided a comprehensive overview of the state of Chinese inbound travel to Dubai and the UAE, coupled with valuable insights into leveraging Chinese social media platforms for UAE travel suppliers.
With an impressive turnout of over 120 attendees, including UAE travel supplier General Managers, Sales, and Marketing Directors, the event served as a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas and best practices.
Keynote speaker Elaine Sun, Middle East Regional Director for Trip.com Group, shared her expertise on various crucial topics, including strategies for attracting Chinese travelers and navigating market dynamics in the Middle East.
Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group, delivered an informative presentation on the latest arrival statistics from China to the UAE, alongside practical tips for utilizing popular Chinese social media platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Little Red Book.
Following the seminar, Alexander Glos participated in an in-depth interview with TravTalk Middle East, where he discussed emerging trends and opportunities for travel suppliers in the Chinese market. You can read the full interview here: https://tourismbreakingnews.ae/dubai-receives-140000-chinese-visitors-per-month/
