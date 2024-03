Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Announced As Official Hospitality Partner for CVS - China Visitors Summit Dubai 2024

SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – February 29, 2024 – The CVS – China Visitors Summit Dubai, is proud to announceits partnership with the Waldorf Astoria Duba Palm Jumeirah as an Official Hospitality Partner forthe forthcoming Dubai summit scheduled for September 5-6. This collaboration marks a significantmilestone in fostering international relationships and promoting tourism between China and the UAE.As an esteemed Official Hospitality Partner, The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah will extendits renowned hospitality to participating Chinese buyers, offering them an exquisite four-night stayamidst unparalleled luxury and curated experiences. Moreover, the hotel will actively engage withbuyers as a leading supplier participant at the CVS, showcasing its exceptional offerings during thesummit.The China Visitors Summit, renowned for attracting 125 highly valued and qualified Chinese travelbuyers from mainland China, serves as a platform for exploring lucrative business prospects in theUAE and the wider Middle East region.In 2024, CVS will elevate the experience for Chinese buyers by accommodating them across multipledistinguished hotel properties in Dubai, thereby enriching their understanding of the diverse hotelofferings available throughout the Emirate.During the summit, travel suppliers will seize the opportunity to interact with all 125 participatingChinese buyers, scheduling 54 pre-confirmed meetings over the course of the event. Notably, in 2023,CVS welcomed 151 supplier organizations from 17 different countries in the Middle East.Nestled within the dynamic city of Dubai, The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers a serenesanctuary where travelers can revel in the tranquility and splendor of Palm Jumeirah by day, whileimmersing themselves in the cosmopolitan allure of Dubai by night. The palatial hotel epitomizesmodern luxury, boasting exceptional amenities, and delivering unparalleled service to discerningguests.For further inquiries regarding the upcoming CVS in Dubai and Doha, as well as forthcoming eventsin Saudi Arabia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America, please contact:Alexander GlosCEOChina i2i GroupMobile/WhatsApp: + 86 185 1613 2242CVS Website: https://cvs.i2i-china.com/ Let us join hands in creating an unforgettable summit experience!