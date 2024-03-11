Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Announced As Official Hospitality Partner for CVS - China Visitors Summit Dubai 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, UAE – February 29, 2024 – The CVS – China Visitors Summit Dubai, is proud to announce
its partnership with the Waldorf Astoria Duba Palm Jumeirah as an Official Hospitality Partner for
the forthcoming Dubai summit scheduled for September 5-6. This collaboration marks a significant
milestone in fostering international relationships and promoting tourism between China and the UAE.
As an esteemed Official Hospitality Partner, The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah will extend
its renowned hospitality to participating Chinese buyers, offering them an exquisite four-night stay
amidst unparalleled luxury and curated experiences. Moreover, the hotel will actively engage with
buyers as a leading supplier participant at the CVS, showcasing its exceptional offerings during the
summit.
The China Visitors Summit, renowned for attracting 125 highly valued and qualified Chinese travel
buyers from mainland China, serves as a platform for exploring lucrative business prospects in the
UAE and the wider Middle East region.
In 2024, CVS will elevate the experience for Chinese buyers by accommodating them across multiple
distinguished hotel properties in Dubai, thereby enriching their understanding of the diverse hotel
offerings available throughout the Emirate.
During the summit, travel suppliers will seize the opportunity to interact with all 125 participating
Chinese buyers, scheduling 54 pre-confirmed meetings over the course of the event. Notably, in 2023,
CVS welcomed 151 supplier organizations from 17 different countries in the Middle East.
Nestled within the dynamic city of Dubai, The Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah offers a serene
sanctuary where travelers can revel in the tranquility and splendor of Palm Jumeirah by day, while
immersing themselves in the cosmopolitan allure of Dubai by night. The palatial hotel epitomizes
modern luxury, boasting exceptional amenities, and delivering unparalleled service to discerning
guests.
For further inquiries regarding the upcoming CVS in Dubai and Doha, as well as forthcoming events
in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and North America, please contact:
Alexander Glos
CEO
China i2i Group
Mobile/WhatsApp: + 86 185 1613 2242
CVS Website: https://cvs.i2i-china.com/
Let us join hands in creating an unforgettable summit experience!
