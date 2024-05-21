Director Griffin Loch and The Critics Team Up for New Project

Press release from The Critics:

Join The Critics and Griffin Loch on June 1st, 2024 for an unforgettable night at the “Heart of Gold” official film premiere! Held at the breathtaking Minor in Arcata this will be an evening full of entertainment, such as live performances by the Critics, a promotional raffle and giveaway, the Heart of Gold video screening, and a following Q&A with Griffin Loch, and the Critics.



This collaborative venture is all shot within the beautiful landscapes of Humboldt County with all local cast and crew. The music video’s cinematic nature has been coined the term “Movic Video” by Griffin Loch as it combines an enhanced movie visual and storyline to your average music video. The premiere will be followed by a Youtube release of two alternate versions of the movic video all showing a more detailed perspective of the movics riveting story.

Loch and the Critics are very thrilled and eager to present their newest project to the world!

Event Details

June 1st, The Minor in Arcata, doors open at 9 pm, and the show will begin at 9:30 pm. This is a gala event so those attending are asked to dress formally.

Tickets available at: minortheatre.com