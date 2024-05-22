Submit Release
Monster Project 2024 at 40° North Gallery

Press release from Trajectory’s 40° North Gallery:

key hole with hand coming out of ground art

The Key? by Reuben Mayes and Blake Reagan

Join Trajectory for June Arts! Alive Eureka & North Coast Open Studios! Trajectory invites the public to the Monster Project exhibition, at 40° North Gallery: 320 Second Street, Suite 1C

dark harvest art

Dark Harvest by Kyle Ford and Andrew Daniel

Monster Project 2024 is the culmination of 35 collaborations from nearly 70 local artists, including Blake Reagan, Ana Sofia, Patricia Sennot, Andrew Daniel, Ben Funke and many more. Monster Project began as an exploration around the idea of ‘monster’ and as an opportunity to dive into collaboration. In a world that can be isolating and lonely, collaboration has become the primary focus of this project, which seeks to create community, and reinforce the importance of human connection and shared artistic endeavors.

tri-fold art of daffodil with a parakeet, bluebird and a turkey

Parakeet, Bluebird, and Turkey by Robert Wertheimer and Patricia Sennot

Trajectory’s 40° North Gallery is open on Friday, May 31 from 6 p.m.  to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. &  6 p.m.to 9 p.m., and Sunday June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For any questions regarding the show, please contact Kristi Patterson, kristi.trajectory@gmail.com, or Bryan Schoneman, [email protected].

three amigos skeletal art

The Three Amigos by Soodie Whitaker and Ben Funke

Trajectory is a career development program for visual, literary and performing artists, fine craftspeople, and those who want a career in the arts in Humboldt County and a project of The Ink People Center for the Arts. For more information, visit www.inkpeople.org/dreammaker-data/trajectory.

 

