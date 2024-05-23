NATURE PUBLISHES ALICE & BOB’S CAT QUBIT APPROACH

Alice & Bob achieve quantum control of a cat-qubit with bit-flip times exceeding ten seconds

Cat qubit design extends resilience to one quantum error to tens of seconds, in the research work from Alice & Bob and the QUANTIC team.

This research, which has been recognized by Nature, highlights the feasibility of prolonged bit-flip times unmatched by other superconducting qubits.” — Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob