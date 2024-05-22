Submit Release
Celebration of Life is for Cecil Thurman and Anita Daniels

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Cecil Thurman and Anita DanialsCelebration of Life is for Cecil Thurman and Anita Daniels.  It is  May 26th at 1:00, it is a potluck. Come share stories and visit with family and friends.Cecil Thurman

