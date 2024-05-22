This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].
Celebration of Life is for Cecil Thurman and Anita Daniels. It is May 26th at 1:00, it is a potluck. Come share stories and visit with family and friends.
