Tim Storey arrives in Los Angeles to speak at the KIM10™ Live! LA Event in June 2024
KIM10 Live! LA, created by Michelle Schaffer of Girl Power Alliance announces Tim Storey as a guest speaker for the faith-driven leadership event this summer
We are proud to have world-renowned speakers like Tim Storey help us launch this event to the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIM10™ Live is a one of a kind event created to give a TED Talk - like platform for faith based speakers. This inaugural event is a new stage for Christian speakers to aspire to. Everyone has a story and every story matters. The founder and CEO, Michelle Schaffer, proudly announces the lineup of keynote speakers for the first KIM10™ Live! LA on June 8th, 2024, hosted at Restoration Life Church in Lawndale, CA. The event will feature five keynote speakers including, Michelle Schaffer, Lisa Vanderkwaak, Todd Falcone, Shae Bynes, and Tim Storey who all come from different walks of life to share the power of faith-driven leadership in making dreams a reality.
— Michelle Schaffer, CEO of Girl Power Alliance
The special guest speaker Tim Storey is an acclaimed culture influencing thought-leader, life strategist, author, speaker, and counselor who is known for his insight and coaching among high-profile individuals who find themselves in a place of personal recovery and discovery. He has spoken on some of the most sought-after stages, television shows, and with world leaders.
KIM10™, powered by Kingdom Alliance, is designed to bring together individuals and leaders who are dedicated to advancing Kingdom principles in their respective fields. KIM10™ will help to raise voices of faith, raise the standard of excellence, and open the door for more people to share their faith as part of their message, mission, and, or journey.
Kingdom Alliance is an initiative by Michelle Schaffer, a Biblical Leadership Expert and the founder and CEO of Girl Power Alliance whose mission is to help more Christian households become debt and financially free. She believes that empowering women to pursue their God-given dreams and boldly express their faith serves the world at the highest levels. As a passionate and powerful speaker, she has trained thousands of women, enabling them to generate millions in earnings, and is honored to share her multitude of wisdom and knowledge at the KIM10™ Live! LA event. Michelle shares, "We are proud to have world-renowned speakers like Tim Storey help us launch this event to the world."
The event aims to inspire and equip participants to pursue their God-given dreams, achieve excellence in their endeavors, and make a positive impact on their communities and beyond. KIM10™ Live! is delighted to share these principles and values with the LA community and is thankful to Restoration Life Church for sharing their home.
To secure your seat visit www.KIM10.com and for press or general inquiries email info@thaiseliasenpr.com or call +1 774-319-0317.
Thais Eliasen
t. PR
email us here