Schilling Hard Cider’s KEEP IT WILD Initiative Raises Over $75,000 for Wild Spaces Across Nine States
EINPresswire.com/ -- Schilling Hard Cider, a leading craft cidery renowned for its commitment to sustainability, is proud to announce the incredible success of its 2024 KEEP IT WILD initiative. This annual program partners with nonprofit organizations dedicated to preserving wild spaces across the country. Throughout April, which marked the 2nd best sales month in Schilling Cider's history, 5% of sales from Schilling's Local Legend and Excelsior Imperial Apple ciders, along with generous contributions from distributor partners across nine states including A&L Distributors, Clear River Distributing, Crescent Crown Distributing, Columbia Distributing, Finley Distributing, Hayden Distributing, High Country Distributing, and RNDC raised over $75,000.
This year's successful KEEP IT WILD campaign empowered seven exceptional organizations working tirelessly to protect vital ecosystems and endangered spaces in nine states: Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska. In addition to significant funds raised, each nonprofit received millions of impressions and thousands of unique visitors viewed their initiatives – heightening visibility and amplifying the reach of their important work.
“The KEEP IT WILD initiative allows us to directly support the crucial work happening on the ground to safeguard our irreplaceable wild spaces,” shared Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider. “We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from our customers and distributors, and incredibly grateful to the dedicated organizations we partnered with this year.”
The 2024 KEEP IT WILD beneficiaries include:
Washington Wild
Oregon Wild
Wildlands Conservancy (CA)
Western Resource Advocates (CO)
Voyageurs Conservancy (MN)
WildEarth Guardians (ID, AZ, MT)
Alaska Conservation Foundation
Schilling sets a high bar for environmental responsibility within the industry from operating an all-electric sales fleet and utilizing 100% recyclable packaging to sourcing local ingredients and implementing highly efficient processes that minimize CO2 emissions. Customers are increasingly responsive to this level of environmental commitment and the opportunity to support a greater cause, demonstrated by the brand achieving greater sales growth in April 2024 than the overall cider segment in the Total US market (+25% vs -6.2%).
"The Keep it Wild Campaign continues to go from strength to strength and Columbia Distributing is happy to contribute again to this great cause in partnership with Schilling Hard Cider" expressed Columbia Distributing's Business Development Director, Max Devonport.
By partnering with passionate nonprofit organizations, value-aligned distributors and retailers while prioritizing sustainable practices, Schilling Cider is making a significant positive impact on the environment. Together, they are ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.
For more information about Schilling Hard Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider.com/keepitwild. Images can be accessed HERE.
About Schilling Hard Cider
Crafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Hard Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest producer of fresh pressed cider nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.
