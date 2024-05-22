Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 22, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Kim.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 447       Health

HR 448       Health

HR 449       Local Government

HR 450       State Government

 

HB 2313    Education

HB 2314    Game And Fisheries

HB 2315    Finance

HB 2316    Transportation

HB 2317    Transportation

HB 2318    Transportation

HB 2319    Aging And Older Adult Services

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1486        To Appropriations

HB 2233        To Appropriations

HB 2251        To Appropriations  

 

SB 1018         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 478           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1743        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2220        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2106        From Game and Fisheries as Amended

HB 2107        From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2108        From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2314        From Game and Fisheries as Committed

Motion to Object to Game and Fisheries Committee Report

(Cutler)

 

 

 

102-100

 

 

 

(Committee Report properly reported)

HB 82             From Judiciary

HB 1509        From Judiciary

HB 2197        From Judiciary

HB 451           From Local Government as Committed

HB 1442        From Local Government as Amended

HB 2147       From Local Government as Amended

HB 2166        From Local Government as Amended

 

SB 749           From Local Government as Committed

SB 887           From Local Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 298

 

HB 851

HB 1367

HB 1867

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 297

A Resolution recognizing the week of March 10 through 16, 2024, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.              

201-1

HR 348

A Resolution honoring Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe by designating May 28, 2024, as "Jim Thorpe Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-2

HR 397

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Women's Lung Health Week" in Pennsylvania.              

201-1

HR 440

A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Mental Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.              

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 3, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

