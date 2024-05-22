Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 22, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 22, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:55 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kim.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 447 Health

HR 448 Health

HR 449 Local Government

HR 450 State Government

HB 2313 Education

HB 2314 Game And Fisheries

HB 2315 Finance

HB 2316 Transportation

HB 2317 Transportation

HB 2318 Transportation

HB 2319 Aging And Older Adult Services

Bills Recommitted

HB 1486 To Appropriations

HB 2233 To Appropriations

HB 2251 To Appropriations

SB 1018 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 478 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1743 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2220 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2106 From Game and Fisheries as Amended

HB 2107 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2108 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

HB 2314 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

Motion to Object to Game and Fisheries Committee Report (Cutler) 102-100 (Committee Report properly reported)

HB 82 From Judiciary

HB 1509 From Judiciary

HB 2197 From Judiciary

HB 451 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1442 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2147 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2166 From Local Government as Amended

SB 749 From Local Government as Committed

SB 887 From Local Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 298

HB 851

HB 1367

HB 1867

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 297 A Resolution recognizing the week of March 10 through 16, 2024, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 348 A Resolution honoring Jacobus Franciscus "Jim" Thorpe by designating May 28, 2024, as "Jim Thorpe Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-2 HR 397 A Resolution recognizing the week of May 6 through 12, 2024, as "Women's Lung Health Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 440 A Resolution recognizing the month of May 2024 as "Mental Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 3, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.