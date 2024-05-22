Senate Confirms Administration Appointees

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the confirmations of two administration appointees by the Senate. Walter T. Mosley has been confirmed as Secretary of State and Robert J. Rodriguez has been confirmed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

“As we work to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer, it's critical to have a Cabinet with the skills and experience to deliver on these policies,” Governor Hochul said. “Walter Moseley and Robert Rodriguez are talented public servants who understand State government, and I look forward to working with them on ways to improve the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Walter T. Mosley served in the New York State Assembly from 2013 to 2020, representing communities in central Brooklyn including the neighborhoods of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights and parts of Bedford Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. Mr. Mosley was a member of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus (BPHA), the Hispanic Task Force, and the Jewish Caucus. He also served as co-chair of BPHA’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Task Force on Cannabis. In his capacity as a BPHA Caucus member, Mr. Mosley served as Second Vice-chair and as the Budget Chair.

Mr. Mosley has had a long history of public service, serving as a Legislative Analyst and Oversight Investigator for the New York City Council, Senior Consultant to the New York State Assembly, and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly prior to becoming a member of the New York Legislature in 2013.

Mr. Mosley received a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and received a law degree from Howard University. Mr. Mosley currently lives in the Capital Region.

Robert J. Rodriguez served as Secretary of State for more than two years, where he oversaw the Department of State and advanced initiatives to provide a better quality of life and expand opportunities for all New Yorkers. Prior to joining the administration, Mr. Rodriguez served as a member of the New York State Assembly for 11 years, representing Assembly District 68, where he focused on protecting and creating affordable housing, bringing good jobs into the community and ensuring children received a quality education. He served as Co-Chair of the Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment, founding Chair of the Assembly sub-committee on Infrastructure and Member of the Committees on Ways and Means, Housing, Labor, Banking, Corporations and Authorities and Mental Health.

Mr. Rodriguez also held private sector roles as a Director at Public Financial Management, Vice-President at A.C. Advisory, Inc. and various management and operations roles at Bloomberg LP. In addition, he served on a number of volunteer boards including as Chairman of Manhattan Community Board 11 and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone.

Mr. Rodriguez is a graduate of Yale University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, and New York University Stern Business School where he received an MBA in Finance. He is also an emerging leader of the New America Alliance, and a Council for Urban Professionals (CUP) Fellow.