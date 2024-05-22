Fourth Judicial District announces El Paso County Court vacancy

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Fourth Judicial District announces El Paso County Court vacancy

Commission sets date to select nominees

The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on July 8, 2024, at the El Paso County Judicial Building, 270 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, to interview and select nominees for appointment by the Governor to the Office of County Judge for El Paso County. The vacancy will be created by the appointment of the Honorable Dennis L. McGuire to the 4th Judicial District, Teller County District Court bench. The vacancy will occur on July 1, 2024.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of El Paso County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado. The current annual salary for this position is $184,704. The initial term of office of a county judge is a provisional term of two years; thereafter, the incumbent county judge, if approved by the voters, has a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Carlos A. Samour, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203, and the Office of the Court Executive, Scott Sosebee, 270 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm .

The completed application must be e-mailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on June 17, 2024. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on June 10, 2024.

The members of the nominating commission for the Fourth Judicial District are Kathleen Cefus of Divide; Michael Allen of Monument; and Stella Hodgkins, Lisa Dailey, C. Onye Ikwaukor, Roland Rainey and Misty Plowright, all of Colorado Springs.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

APPLICATION FOR COLORADO STATE COURT JUDGESHIP

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Instructions

Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions. If an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate page for the question(s). Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

Your application materials should be prepared in the following manner:

The application and any attachments must be submitted as a single PDF file with reference letters attached last. The application should be in text searchable format.

You may submit letters of reference from not less than three and no more than five individuals who are able to comment upon your qualifications for a judicial position.

It is preferred that reference letters are included with your application submission. However, if they are submitted directly by the author, they must be submitted by email as described below in paragraph 3. All letters of reference are due by the filing deadline listed in paragraph 4.

Your application materials compiled as outlined above should be sent via email with your name and 4th JD – El Paso County Court in the subject line with your materials attached as outlined above no later than 4 p.m. on June 17, 2024, to the following email address:

You should receive an automatic response to your email submission. If you do not, please call the supreme court at the telephone number listed below.

Your application must be received no later than 4 p.m. on June 17, 2024 .