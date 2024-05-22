Colorado Court of Appeals Judge Anthony J. Navarro Not Standing for Re-Election

The members of the nominating commission for the Supreme Court are Katina Banks and Ageno Otii of Denver; Peter Gould of Boulder; Lisa Kaufmann of Lyons; Linda Garcia of Pueblo; J. Martelle Daniels of Grand Junction; Deborah Suniga of Greeley; Paul Wiggins of Peyton; John Suthers of Colorado Springs; Marco Chayet of Centennial; C. Omar Montgomery of Aurora; Alejandra Major of Lakewood; Edwin Perlmutter of Arvada; Kevin Mullin of Greeley; Jerome DeHerrera of Westminster; and Danielle Radovich Piper of Golden.

The Colorado Judicial Branch works to provide equal access to justice, contribute to public safety, and strengthen the rule of law across Colorado. Together, our courts and probation departments are committed to impartial and timely dispute resolution, support for families, litigants, and victims, client rehabilitation, and meaningful community engagement.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

APPLICATION FOR COLORADO STATE COURT JUDGESHIP

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

Instructions

The application form for a Colorado state court judgeship can be found on the Judicial Branch website at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions. If an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate page for the question(s). Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

Your application materials should be prepared in the following manner:

The application must be saved as a PDF file in text searchable format. The electronic application does not need to contain a signature. If your application materials include multiple documents (e.g., cover letter, personal statement, and reference letters), they must be combined into one single PDF document, with the reference letters attached last.

You must submit the names of not fewer than three nor more than five individuals from whom you are requesting a letter of reference. It is preferred that reference letters are included with your application submission. If they are submitted directly by the author, they must be submitted by email as described below in paragraph 3. It is your responsibility to ensure that all letters of reference are submitted by the filing deadline listed in paragraph 4.

Your application materials compiled as outlined above should be sent via email with your name and Court of Appeals Vacancy in the subject line with your materials attached as outlined above no later than 4 p.m. on July 15, 2024, to the following email address:

judicial.applicants@judicial.state.co.us

You should receive an automatic response to your email submission. If you do not, please call the Supreme Court at the telephone number listed below.

Your application must be received no later than 4 p.m. on July 15, 2024.

Call the Colorado Supreme Court Clerk’s office with questions: 720-625-5150