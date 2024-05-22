Blackhawk Claims Service Introduces Blackhawk Performance: A Revolutionary Health Plan Solution for Texas Employers
We are excited to offer a solution that delivers Whole Foods quality with Walmart savings,”IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackhawk Claims Service proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking health plan solution, Blackhawk Performance. Designed to offer exceptional healthcare access and significant cost savings, this innovative offering is available for Texas-based employers at as small as 10 employee lives.
"Our new product provides significant advantages for local Texas employers," said David Roosa, Chief Growth Officer at Blackhawk Claims Service. "By leveraging a high-performance network in Texas partnered with the state’s premier health systems, we provide state and national PPO network wraps, incorporating all healthcare systems and eliminating the use of Reference-Based Pricing (RBP). This configuration is the first of its kind."
Comprehensive and Cost-Effective Healthcare
Blackhawk Performance stands out for its inclusive and cost-effective approach. Unlike other plans that often exclude or impose higher costs on non-preferred systems, Blackhawk Performance ensures full access to all systems. Employees benefit from waived copays and deductibles when using the EHN network, incentivizing high-quality care with financial benefits.
Key Features and Benefits
• Comprehensive Access: No exclusions of any health systems, ensuring complete access for employees.
• Cost Savings: Up to 75% discounts in major Texas cities and premiums 10–15% below BUCA PPO rates.
• National Coverage: Regional High Performance Network wrapped with HealthSmart PPO in Texas and Cigna PPO outside of Texas.
• Incentive-Based Model: Waives copays and deductibles for using EHN, incentivizing high-quality care without penalties.
• Concierge Services: A single toll-free number for personalized assistance.
• Prescription Benefits: Full pass-through Rx solution with 0% of PAP savings and 100% pharmacy rebates.
• Advanced Reporting: Transparency in cost and outcomes, with an app to guide users to the best care at the lowest cost.
• Genetic Testing: Options to match DNA with specialty drugs for optimal outcomes.
• Stop Loss Partners: No laser, A+ rated coverage for added financial security.
Blackhawk Performance caters to small employers as well as large national accounts looking to support their Texas employees. By focusing on the best unit cost available in the market, Blackhawk Performance ensures that employers can offer high-quality healthcare at affordable prices.
"We are excited to offer a solution that delivers Whole Foods quality with Walmart savings," added Roosa. "Our focus on Texas employers, combined with stable and profitable growth strategies, ensures that we can provide high-quality healthcare services while controlling costs."
About Blackhawk Claims Service
Blackhawk Claims Service is a family owned, independent TPA headquartered in Irving, Texas. Focused on Texas employers, Blackhawk Claims Service boasts an executive management team averaging over 20 years of industry experience. The company is committed to setting a new standard in healthcare through customer-centric models, advanced AI tools and always providing access to real human assistance when needed.
