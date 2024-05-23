New Exmark Video Spruces Up Exterior Stairs

The finished staircase planters can add beauty to any outdoor stairs. A circular saw is used to cut the boards to length. The final step in the construction is to attach the front and back boards to the planter.

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are nearly endless ways to beautify deck and porch areas, but one option that’s often overlooked are the stairs leading to and from those areas. While many staircases have plenty of room for additions, many homeowners don’t take advantage of the space.

With that in mind, Exmark recently released a new Done-In-a-Weekend Projects video that shows homeowners how to build a DIY staircase planter. Crafted from wood, the staircase planter adds a splash of color and beauty to an entirely new area of the home.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, the Done-In-a-Weekend Projects videos help fulfill the company’s mission to help more people enjoy the benefits of outdoor living.

“One of the best ways to enjoy outdoor living spaces more is to make the most of the space you have,” Briggs said. “This video helps homeowners take an often forgotten space and make it more beautiful.”

The DIY staircase planter uses two or three steps on a staircase, with three individual planters. Some homeowners choose to plant the same variety in all three planters, while others plant different varieties for a more diverse color array.

The project is relatively easy to complete and requires just two power tools to complete –– a circular saw and impact driver or drill. Other necessities include a carpenter’s square, pencil, tape measure, paint brush and 80-grit sandpaper. Most folks should be able to complete the project in a few hours.

The DIY staircase planter is built from 2x12-inch pressure-treated pine boards, cut to length, along with three-step pressure treated stair stringers and 2 ½-inch red exterior self-starting wood deck screws. A finish of water sealer or stain gives the planter a durable all-weather finish.

View the Done-In-a-Weekend Projects: DIY Staircase Planter video and download complete build instructions, as well as tool and material lists for the project, on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Backyard Smart, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated influencers.



About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

