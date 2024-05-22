Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,076 in the last 365 days.

A Fresh Start: Relief for Outstanding Warrants in Jeffco

Home Media Press Releases Release

A Fresh Start: Relief for Outstanding Warrants in Jeffco

Monday, May 20, 2024

1st Judicial District hosting warrant clearance day in Golden
 

Golden, CO- Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest, and are you tired of worrying about a run-in with law enforcement? The 1st Judicial District’s Fresh Start warrant clearance day may be the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building (100 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden), the courts, probation, public defender, district attorney, and law enforcement agencies for the 1st Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties) will come together to help people clear their warrants to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

Eligible offenses for warrant clearance include low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses, some class five and class six felony property offenses, and class four drug felonies.

To check warrant-clearance eligibility for probation-revocation cases, email 01probation@judicial.state.co.us. To check eligibility for all other cases, email warrantforgiveness.golden@coloradodefenders.us.

###

You just read:

A Fresh Start: Relief for Outstanding Warrants in Jeffco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more