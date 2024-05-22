A Fresh Start: Relief for Outstanding Warrants in Jeffco

Monday, May 20, 2024

1st Judicial District hosting warrant clearance day in Golden



Golden, CO- Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest, and are you tired of worrying about a run-in with law enforcement? The 1st Judicial District’s Fresh Start warrant clearance day may be the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building (100 Jefferson County Parkway in Golden), the courts, probation, public defender, district attorney, and law enforcement agencies for the 1st Judicial District (Gilpin and Jefferson counties) will come together to help people clear their warrants to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters.

Eligible offenses for warrant clearance include low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors and traffic offenses, some class five and class six felony property offenses, and class four drug felonies.

To check warrant-clearance eligibility for probation-revocation cases, email 01probation@judicial.state.co.us. To check eligibility for all other cases, email warrantforgiveness.golden@coloradodefenders.us.

