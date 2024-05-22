Coal Region State Rep Brian Smith Supports Firepoint Energy’s Solution to Pennsylvania’s Waste Coal Problem

Firepoint Energy Waste Coal Piles containing rare earth elements

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy Inc, a Wyoming C-Corp startup with principal offices opening in Pennsylvania and Texas, announces that policymakers in the state of Pennsylvania are warming to its strategy to recover rare earth elements and create renewable energy while eliminating landfill waste.

Firepoint Energy president Bill Smith recently spent time in the Pennsylvania capital of Harrisburg meeting with Pennsylvania state representatives and senators who were impressed by the solution of gasifying waste coal in an effort to extract its remaining value while preventing it from further polluting the environment.

“The technology is a win-win,” state Rep. Brian Smith. “Without Firepoint Energy, these waste coal piles would continue to slowly pollute our air and water, in addition to taking up loads of space. Now, we can use these waste piles to help produce jet fuel, and even recover rare earth minerals, which can reduce our reliance on China.”

Samples of waste coal from sites across Pennsylvania were tested by Conti Labs in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The results of those tests prove that the waste coal piles potentially contain more than $100 billion of rare earth elements (REEs), along with the valuable minerals lithium, manganese, and aluminum.

Similar to REEs, all three of those minerals — lithium, manganese, and aluminum — have been declared to be critical to the U.S. economy and national security.

“We are excited to receive the backing and endorsement of policymakers in Pennsylvania for our plasma gasification solution,” added Bill Smith. “Our solution restores the environment while reclaiming the considerable value hidden within waste coal. We expect plasma gasification to become the standard process for clearing away the byproducts of coal mining in every state where waste coal piles are present.”

Firepoint Energy is currently raising the capital to develop waste-coal-to-energy sites and mineral processing centers across Pennsylvania. The investment in the initial site will be in the $100 million range, with some sites costing as much as $4 billion to build. Investment in these projects is expected to generate thousands of new jobs.

About the Company:

Firepoint Energy is a newly founded startup seeking to capitalize on the rare earth elements located in Pennsylvania and other states with long traditions and histories in the commercial mining industry. The Firepoint Energy team has been involved in the plasma gasification industry for several years, and they now seek to use that technology and others to harvest the billions of dollars’ worth of rare earths elements presently lying unused on the ground.

Simultaneous to this, they hope to create renewable energy sources as a byproduct of their rare earth recovery operations, while purifying the environment in the process. We have a long history of working with alternative energy technologies.

Firepoint Energy is also interested in developing project sites in any other states where the presence of REEs is detected.