Tests prove Pennsylvania waste coal contains more than $130 Billion in Rare Earth Elements

Critical Minerals Firepoint Energy Waste Coal Piles containing rare earth elements

Firepoint Energy announces the discovery of more than $130 billion in rare earth minerals in waste coal samples collected from nine locations in Pennsylvania

BETHEL PARK, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy Inc, a Wyoming C-Corp startup with principal offices opening in Pennsylvania and Texas, announces the discovery of more than $130 billion in rare earth minerals in waste coal samples collected from nine locations in Pennsylvania.

The test results confirmed by Conti Labs in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania prove that the waste coal samples contained dozens of critical rare earth elements (REEs), including neodymium, dysprosium, europium, lithium praseodymium, and terbium. All of these minerals have been declared to be critical to the U.S. economy and national security per the Energy Act of 2020.

The nine valuable waste coal sites are situated in the eastern, middle, western regions of Pennsylvania. An additional sample collected from a waste coal site in West Virginia was also proven to contain large deposits of critical minerals.

The collection of the waste coal samples was supervised by Firepoint Energy CEO Bill Smith, who has proposed plasma gasification as a solution for extracting REEs from the waste coal presently polluting the historic mining region that encompasses Pennsylvania and West Virginia and other states.

“We intend to grind the waste coal into a fine powder to then be processed through a plasma gasifier into a clean synthesis gas while leaving behind a form of ash that is easy to extract REEs from,” says Smith. “This synthesis gas can then be further processed into SAF, which is a clean-burning jet fuel, or other vital fuel products like diesel fuel. This provides us with additional revenue streams in addition to the income generated by the recovery of REEs.”

In addition to providing a revenue stream, this production of fuels is also expected to render all Firepoint Energy projects entirely energy independent, explained Smith.

“All of the processes and equipment we are using can be tailored to each waste site, maximizing the harvesting of REEs, producing clean synthetic fuels, clean electrical power for the grid and data mining companies and eliminating the acid mine drainage caused by waste coal,” added Smith. “This is all while adding well-paying jobs to economically depressed communities.”

Smith added that Firepoint Energy is interested in developing similar sites in any other states where the presence of REEs is detected. His stated objective is to find partners to produce new jobs and clean environments within the presently polluted regions.

Anyone seeking more information or looking to partner with Firepoint Energy is encouraged to call or fill out the contact form at www.firepoint.energy.

About the Company:

Firepoint Energy is a newly founded startup seeking to capitalize on the rare earth elements located in Pennsylvania and other states with long traditions and histories in the commercial mining industry. The Firepoint Energy team has been involved in the plasma gasification industry for several years, and they now seek to use that technology and others to harvest the billions of dollars worth of rare earths elements presently lying unused on the ground.

Simultaneous to this, they hope to create renewable energy sources as a byproduct of their rare earth recovery operations, while purifying the environment in the process. We have a long history of working with alternative energy technologies.