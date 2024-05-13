Abundance of lithium, aluminum, and manganese discovered in Pennsylvania Waste Coal along with REEs

Firepoint Energy Waste Coal Piles containing rare earth elements

Firepoint Energy Inc, announces the discovery of an abundance of lithium, aluminum, and manganese in waste coal piles tested in Pennsylvania.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy Inc, a Wyoming C-Corp startup with principal offices opening in Pennsylvania and Texas, announces the discovery of an abundance of lithium, aluminum, and manganese in waste coal piles tested in Pennsylvania.

The test results confirmed by Conti Labs in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania prove that the waste coal samples contained the three valuable minerals in addition to the rare earth elements (REEs) recently identified in prior testing.

All three minerals have been declared to be critical to the U.S. economy and national security per the Energy Act of 2020.

Lithium is included in heat-resistant glass and ceramics, lubricants, flux additives for iron, steel, and aluminum production lithium metal batteries, and lithium-ion batteries.

Manganese is essential for strengthening steel, and is involved in the production of rifle barrels, railroad tracks, dry cell batteries, metal alloys, paint pigments, and fertilizers.

Aluminum lightens metals with military applications, including aerospace and aircraft construction, armored vehicles, and weapons systems.

Bill Smith, President and CEO of Firepoint Energy, has spent the last few weeks meeting with Senators and Representatives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to brainstorm the most effective ways to extract these valuable minerals from the waste coal piles, while creating new employment opportunities for residents of the state.

“Until now, the solution to the problem with waste coal piles has been to cover them in dirt and plant grass on them, or dump the waste coal down abandoned mine shafts,” explained Smith. “In essence, they were either burying or hiding billions of dollars without realizing it.”

Firepoint Energy’s solution for recovering valuable minerals from waste coal involves plasma gasification. The process frees the minerals from the coal while converting the energy potential remaining in the coal into renewable fuel sources. These sources include clean-burning jet fuel

— along with other fuels that are presently in high demand — while also leaving behind enough additional energy to render all of Firepoint Energy’s projects completely energy independent.

“All of the processes and equipment we are using can be tailored to each waste site, maximizing the harvesting of REEs, producing clean synthetic fuels, clean electrical power for the grid and data mining companies, and eliminating the acid mine drainage caused by waste coal,” added Smith. “This is all while adding well-paying jobs to economically depressed communities.”

Firepoint Energy is currently raising the capital to develop waste-coal-to-energy sites and mineral processing centers across Pennsylvania. The investment in the initial site will be in the

$100 million range, with some sites costing as much as $4 billion to build. Investment in these projects is expected to generate thousands of new jobs.

Anyone seeking more information or looking to partner with Firepoint Energy is encouraged to call or fill out the contact form at www.firepoint.energy.

About the Company:

Firepoint Energy is a newly founded startup seeking to capitalize on the rare earth elements located in Pennsylvania and other states with long traditions and histories in the commercial mining industry. The Firepoint Energy team has been involved in the plasma gasification industry for several years, and they now seek to use that technology and others to harvest the billions of dollars’ worth of rare earths elements presently lying unused on the ground.

Simultaneous to this, they hope to create renewable energy sources as a byproduct of their rare earth recovery operations, while purifying the environment in the process. We have a long history of working with alternative energy technologies.

Firepoint Energy is also interested in developing project sites in any other states where the presence of REEs is detected.

Billy Smith

Firepoint Energy Inc

+1 307-225-9832

bsmith@firepoint.energy Visit us on social media: Facebook

LinkedIn

