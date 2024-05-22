The Health Project Announces 2024 Advisory Council and C. Everett Koop Award Reviewers

C. Everett Koop National Health Award

The Health Project unveils members of its 2024 Advisory Council and C. Everett Koop Award Reviewers

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Project, home of the prestigious C. Everett Koop National Health Awards, unveiled today the distinguished members of its 2024 Advisory Council. With a commitment to advancing health excellence and innovation, this group of professionals will play a pivotal role in guiding the mission and initiatives of The Health Project.

The 2024 Advisory Council members are:

· Dr. David Anderson: President, Visionext LLC and Co-founder, Staywell

· Jennifer Bruno: Former Vice President, Global Health Services, Johnson & Johnson

· David Hoke: Managing Director, Institute for Iterative Thinking, Fresh Tri

· David Koop: Chief Operating Officer, IQ-EQ Trust Company

· Dr. Dexter Shurney: President, Blue Zones Well-Being Institute and Former Chief Health DEI Officer, Adventist Health

· Dr. Jacque Sokolov: Chair and CEO, SSB Companies

· Dr. Vic Strecher: Professor, Health Behavior & Health Education, University of Michigan

· Laura Young: Managing Director, Global Head of Wellness, Goldman Sachs

In addition to the Advisory Council announcement, The Health Project announced the individuals selected as Reviewers of the 2024 C. Everett Koop Award applications. These experts will evaluate and rate submissions using the rigorous standards applied in the selection of Award winners.

Current application reviewers include Board members, and staff of The Health Project:

• Dr. Ron Goetzel, President and CEO

• Dr. Rebecca Kelly, Chair

• Dr. David Ballard, Incoming Chair

• Dr. Andy Crighton, Former Chair

• Dr. Tre’ McCalister, Secretary

• John Harris, Treasurer

• Dr. David Anderson, Advisor

• Dr. Janis Davis-Street, Director

• Dr. Michael O’Donnell, Director

• Dr. Seth Serxner, Director

• Shelly Wolff, Director

This year, The Health Project recruited the following reviewers who have years-long experience in workplace health and well-being program design, delivery, and evaluation:

• Dr. Jessica Grossmeier: Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Grossmeier Consulting

• Dr. Ron Ozminkowski: Senior Vice President, Commercial Analytics, Aon, and Founder and President, Analytic Strategies and Consulting

• Erin Seaverson: Senior Director, Center for Research, WebMD Health Services

• Dr. Rachel Henke: Vice President, Evaluation, Economics, and Predictive Modeling, The Lewin Group

• Dr. Maren Fragala: Population Health Researcher and Consultant for the Diagnostics Industry

• Dr. Joe Leutzinger: President, Wellness Directions/Business Partner, Headversity

These distinguished individuals have dedicated their lives to advance health and well-being programs at workplaces and the community at large. Their collective expertise and dedication to the cause will propel The Health Project’s mission forward, shaping a healthier future for generations to come.

###

The Health Project was established in 1994 with the 13th Surgeon General C. Everett Koop MD, as its honorary chairperson. The mission of The Health Project is to define, promote and increase the adoption of organizational health and well-being practices that translate into measurable operational impact. The C. Everett Koop National Health Awards are given each year to workplace programs that are well-integrated into the organization’s infrastructure and have yielded significant improvement in population health and noteworthy business results. The Health Project is a tax-exempt not-for-profit corporation formed to identify and advance strategies that amplify the value of workforce and community health and well-being.