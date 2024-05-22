Fatal Fire in Marlborough Under Investigation 

MARLBOROUGH — A house fire on Nolan Way claimed the life of one resident this morning, said Marlborough Fire Chief Kevin J. Breen, Marlborough Police Chief David Giorgi, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“On behalf of the Marlborough Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family that lost a loved one this morning,” Chief Breen said.

The Marlborough Fire Department responded to 66 Nolan Way following 9-1-1 calls at 8:23 am. They arrived within three minutes to find the single-family home well involved, with fire venting from the back left corner.

Firefighters immediately made entry to attack the fire and search for occupants. They located one adult deceased inside; the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the person’s death. The bulk of the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes and brought under control within half an hour. One other resident has been displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Marlborough Fire Department, Marlborough Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Based on witness statements and an examination of the scene, investigators believe the fire began in the first floor living room. The exact cause remains under investigation.

The fire departments of Hudson and Southborough provided mutual aid at the scene. The Northborough Fire Department provided station coverage.

