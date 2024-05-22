U.S. Chamber Applauds Farm Bill, Chairman Thompson's Engagement

WASHINGTON, DC—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley released the following statement today ahead of the 2024 Farm Bill markup tomorrow in the House Committee on Agriculture.

"We commend Chairman Thompson for moving this important legislation forward. In addition to supporting our farmers, the Farm Bill includes critical funding for programs that support main street economies and communities throughout the nation. We appreciate the Chairman’s engagement with the U.S. Chamber, state and local chambers, and other important stakeholders. That dialogue resulted in a bill that drives innovation, ensures food security at home and abroad, and helps maintain U.S. leadership in critical technologies, including remote sensing and artificial intelligence. We urge Congress to finish the job."