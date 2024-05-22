Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Prison Inmate Sentenced An Additional 50 Years For Charges Against Corrections Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

 

Attorney General Jackley Announces Prison Inmate Sentenced

An Additional 50 Years For Charges Against Corrections Officer

 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a South Dakota Penitentiary Inmate was sentenced Wednesday to an additional 50 years in prison after earlier being convicted on three charges including possession of a weapon and making threats against a correctional officer.

Roland Winfred Miner, 31, was convicted in April of one felony count of Possession of a Weapon by an Inmate and two misdemeanor counts of Threatening a Law Enforcement Officer. He was sentenced Wednesday in Minnehaha County Circuit Court.

The incident occurred Nov. 5, 2022, when Miner was found to have possessed a weapon while in prison. At the same time, Miner threatened a penitentiary correctional officer.

“Our law enforcement and correctional officers face dangers on the job every day,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Inmates who are disruptive and threaten correctional officers need to be, and will be, held accountable.”

Miner currently is serving two sentences out of Minnehaha County for one count of Intentional Damage to Property and one count of Simple Assault on Law Enforcement. The new sentence will be served consecutively to the other two sentences.

The case was investigated by the penitentiary’s Special Investigations Unit and was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

