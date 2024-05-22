Formaspace to Showcase the Future of Lab at NeoCon 2024
Formaspace to showcase innovative designs and the future of lab spaces at Neocon 2024 in Chicago, IL; along with offering private showroom tours.
NeoCon attendees are invited to experience a curated tour of Formaspace's showroom, highlighting cutting-edge designs and solutions that redefine modern laboratory layouts.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace, a trusted partner in laboratory and commercial interior furniture solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in NeoCon 2024, where it will unveil its latest showcase, The Future of Lab: On-Carpet vs Off-Carpet.
In the U.S., close to 25.5 million square feet for life sciences is due to be delivered in 2024 & 2025, comprising 79% of the total construction pipeline, as reported by Cushman & Wakefield in 2023. This statistic underscores the dynamic evolution occurring within the life sciences industry, necessitating forward-thinking approaches to lab design and functionality. New transformations like this in the industry sets the stage for Formaspace’s showroom at Neocon in Chicago, Illinois at The Mart, suite #11-124, from June 10 to June 12, 2024.
NeoCon attendees are invited to experience a curated tour of Formaspace's showroom, highlighting cutting-edge designs and solutions that redefine modern laboratory layouts. Private tours will be available upon request, offering an in-depth exploration of Formaspace's products and an on-carpet to off-carpet approach to the life science spaces.
The showroom tour will feature two distinct sections: On-Carpet and Off-Carpet. In the On-Carpet section, visitors will encounter a warm and welcoming hospitality area, featuring Formaspace's RGX Modular Casework. This product line boasts a simple yet versatile design, offering flexibility and durability. Additionally, Formaspace will showcase its flex office design and custom guitar pick conference table.
Transitioning to the Off-Carpet section, attendees will discover Formaspace's vision for the evolution of lab space. With a focus on creating modern, collaborative workspaces, Formaspace's solutions are tailored to meet the evolving needs of researchers and scientists. Highlights include the award winning FLX back-to-back service bench, a height adjustable microscope table, and modular RGX casework.
In addition to the showroom tour, Formaspace will host a conference room session, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage with company executives and learn more about its products and services. Chief Executive Officer Frank Bucher and Chief Operating Officer Corey Hutchins will conclude tours to greet attendees. Additionally, there will be a happy hour event scheduled for June 10th and June 11th from 1:30PM to 4:30PM in showroom 11-124 at The Mart for everyone to join and network.
To book a showroom private tour at Neocon 2024, please go to https://calendly.com/formaspace/showroom-tour-neocon-2024?month=2024-06
For more information, please visit https://formaspacecontract.com/resources/neocon-2024/
About Formaspace: Since 1981, Formaspace has been handcrafting furniture for spaces that required a unique solution. They saw a need for spaces to have furniture that was as dynamic and flexible as the people in and around them. Formaspace is comprised of artisans, engineers, and innovators. Formaspace’s practice is rooted in the traditions of industrial design. As pioneers of the industry, they are passionate about bringing innovative and quality products that enhance everyday experience.
