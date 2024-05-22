Participation in the farewell and condolence ceremony due to the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

TAJIKISTAN, May 22 - On May 22, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in order to participate in the farewell and condolence ceremony due to the tragic death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

High-ranking representatives and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomed the honored guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the Tehran International Airport.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated in the mourning ceremony for the victims of the tragedy - President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

The Head of the state of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed deep sympathy to the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Mohammad Mokhber, the people of Iran, and the relatives of the martyrs.

While expressing his condolences, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, mentioned the valuable role of the deceased Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi in expanding and deepening the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We recall that on May 19, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the deceased Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, and his companions tragically died in a helicopter crash.

During the conversation of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon with the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Mohammad Mokhber, the importance of both sides' commitment to stable continuation and further expansion of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran was emphasized.